100 Best Stocks for July

NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust News, Ratings, and Charts

SPY – 2022 has been a very difficult year for investors as the stock market (SPY) has tumbled into bear market territory. Thus, the strategies that worked so well in 2021 are getting crushed. Add inflation, inverted yield curve and hawkish Fed to the mix and you understand why the downward pressure persists. And yet some investors are making money in this market if they employ the right strategies. That is what you will find in this article detailing the 100 Best Stocks for July 2022. Get full details below…

Steve ReitmeisterBy Steve Reitmeister

Jul 15, 2022


We enjoyed a tremendous turnout for this live event Thursday afternoon, where I shared our most profitable solution for investors. This includes details on our 100 best stocks for July…and the rest of the year.

Click Here to Watch Now >

The revolutionary trading system shared in the presentation actually consists of 10 different “black box” trading strategies each with precisely 10 stocks each. Thus, coming out with the 100 best stocks at any time.

To create these strategies, we turned to the same Data Scientist who created our coveted POWR Ratings. We had 3 key requests for this project:

  1. 10 unique stock picking strategies. Something for every investor
  2. 10 stocks per strategy updated daily
  3. MOST IMPORTANT: Provide stellar performance

And boy did he ever deliver!

10 strategies x 10 stocks each = 100 best stocks.

And as you will see in the table below these strategies did exceptionally well in 2021 including +92.45% for our Growth strategy.

It is also good to know that they have consistently topped the market over time. This comes in loud and clear in the All Time % column showing the impressive average annual returns going back to 1999.

Proof positive that these “black box” trading strategies work well now…and have consistently worked well over time.

Truly this is a game changing investment tool that continues to outperform even in the rough and tumble 2022 stock market.

For example we have a strategy up +45.12% year to date even as the S&P 500 (SPY) dropped -20.57% through 6/30/22.

You owe it to yourself to get on the right foot for the rest of the year by watching this valuable presentation now, so you can use these winning strategies to outperform in the weeks and months ahead.

Simply click below to get immediate access to this timely investment presentation:

100 Best Stocks for July >

Wishing you a world of investment success!

Steve Reitmeister…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)
CEO, StockNews.com

SPY shares were trading at $383.03 per share on Friday morning, up $5.12 (+1.35%). Year-to-date, SPY has declined -18.76%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SPYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
.INXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DIAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
IWMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
QQQGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

