100 Best Stocks for November

NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust News, Ratings, and Charts

SPY – 2022 has been a very difficult year for investors as the stock market (SPY) has tumbled into bear market territory. Thus, the strategies that worked so well in 2021 are getting crushed. Add inflation and a hawkish Fed to the mix and you understand why the downward pressure persists. And yet some investors are making money in this market if they employ the right strategies. That is what you will find in this article detailing the 100 Best Stocks for November 2022. Get full details below…

Steve ReitmeisterBy Steve Reitmeister

Nov 11, 2022


We enjoyed a record turnout for this live event Wednesday afternoon, where I shared our most profitable solution for investors. This includes details on our 100 best stocks for November…and into 2023.

Click Here to Watch Now >

The revolutionary trading system shared in the presentation actually consists of 10 different “black box” trading strategies each with precisely 10 stocks each. Thus, coming out with the 100 best stocks at any time.

To create these strategies, we turned to the same Data Scientist who created our coveted POWR Ratings. We had 3 key requests for this project:

  1. 10 unique stock picking strategies. Something for every investor
  2. 10 stocks per strategy updated daily
  3. MOST IMPORTANT: Provide stellar performance in ALL Markets

And boy did he ever deliver!

10 strategies x 10 stocks each = 100 best stocks.

And as you will see in the table below these strategies did exceptionally well in 2021 including +92.45% for our Growth strategy.

It is also good to know that they have consistently topped the market over time. This comes in loud and clear in the All Time % column showing the impressive average annual returns going back to 1999.Proof positive that these “black box” trading strategies work well now…and have consistently worked well over time.

Truly this is a game changing investment tool that continues to outperform even in the rough and tumble 2022 stock market.

For example we have a strategy up +40.23% year to date even as the S&P 500 (SPY) dropped -17.74% through 10/31/22.

You owe it to yourself to get on the right foot for the rest of the year and set yourself up for success in 2023 by watching this valuable presentation now, so you can use these winning strategies to outperform in the weeks and months ahead.

Simply click below to get immediate access to this timely investment presentation:

100 Best Stocks for November >

Wishing you a world of investment success!


Steve Reitmeister
…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)
CEO, StockNews.com & Editor, Reitmeister Total Return

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

SPY shares were unchanged in after-hours trading Thursday. Year-to-date, SPY has declined -15.94%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SPYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
.INXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DIAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
IWMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
QQQGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

100 Best Stocks for November

2022 has been a very difficult year for investors as the stock market (SPY) has tumbled into bear market territory. Thus, the strategies that worked so well in 2021 are getting crushed. Add inflation and a hawkish Fed to the mix and you understand why the downward pressure persists. And yet some investors are making money in this market if they employ the right strategies. That is what you will find in this article detailing the 100 Best Stocks for November 2022. Get full details below...
Nov 11, 2022 | 7:00am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The Future Looks Bright for These 3 Stocks

With the Fed’s aggressive monetary policy stance to battle stubborn inflation and a slowdown in the economy, market stability is nowhere in sight. Hence, it could be wise to consider investing in fundamentally sound stocks Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), TravelCenters of America (TA), and J.Jill (JILL), which are available at attractive valuations for long-term wealth creation. Continue reading…
Nov 10, 2022 | 4:51pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Internet Stocks That Are Better Buys Than Google Right Now

The Fed’s aggressive monetary policy tightening has led to a massive selloff in the tech sector. The tech giant Alphabet (GOOGL) has also been declining in price. Moreover, it missed the consensus revenue estimate in the third quarter amid the tech slowdown and intensifying competition. So, we think investors should consider investing in Expedia Group (EXPE) and Yelp (YELP) instead. Keep reading…
Nov 10, 2022 | 3:34pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 ETFs to Avoid for Long-Term Investing

The Fed’s aggressive monetary policy stance is expected to fuel a recession next year. While the stock market is expected to remain under pressure in the upcoming months, the recession could have long-term consequences for fixed-income securities, precious metals, and companies working on disruptive innovations. Therefore, long-term investors should avoid underperforming ETFs iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond (TLT), VanEck Gold Miners (GDX), and ARK Innovation (ARKK). Read more...
Nov 9, 2022 | 2:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Internet Stocks That Are Better Buys Than Google Right Now

The Fed’s aggressive monetary policy tightening has led to a massive selloff in the tech sector. The tech giant Alphabet (GOOGL) has also been declining in price. Moreover, it missed the consensus revenue estimate in the third quarter amid the tech slowdown and intensifying competition. So, we think investors should consider investing in Expedia Group (EXPE) and Yelp (YELP) instead. Keep reading…
Nov 10, 2022 | 3:34pm

Read More Stories

More SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SPY News