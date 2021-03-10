Q: Are we in the middle of another stock market bubble?

A: YES!

Q: Should we sell stocks now?

A: No. History shows us that bubbles can last a lot longer than you think. The key is to ride it up higher. Then lock in profits before it implodes.

Q: How do you know when to sell stocks?

Click the link below to watch the new presentation I put together where the game plan is fully spelled out. Plus learn about my top 11 stocks for 2021.

REVISED: 2021 Stock Market Outlook

This presentation was recorded this week at the Mad Hedge Investors Online Summit and provides Steve’s most up to date views on the stock market.

First, he contemplates the bullish argument including the #1 reason why stocks bounced in March 2020 even as we were in the grips of a scary recession. And why that same reason still exists today to bolster stock prices into the future.

Then Steve goes on to prove that the economy is rebounding better than expected. So even though the economy is still in rough shape year over year, the direction of the economy, and the pace of improvement, point to more upside ahead.

The most interesting part of the presentation is ample proof that we are indeed in the midst of another stock market bubble. In fact, the valuation of the overall market is above that reached during the tech bubble of 1999.

Yet even with that being true, Steve points out why the bull market will likely still last another 12-24 months. And thus it pays for investors to stay 100% locked into stocks to maximize gains.

The key is knowing the key indicator that will likely spell the end of this bull run that will bring the bear out of hibernation. That is the point to sell stocks to lock in profits. Steve defines this indicator and exit plan to parachute out of the market near the top.

Next Steve provides a Formula for 2021 Success. This is where he highlights the industry groups that are mostly likely to outperform in the year ahead. And the likely underperformers to stay away from.

This leads into Steve’s discussion of his top 11 stocks for the year ahead. Plus 3 ETFs that are poised for outperformance.

To see these picks and get the full market outlook and formula for success trading plan, then click the link below to watch the presentation in full:

Learn More About Steve Reitmeister

SPY shares rose $0.92 (+0.24%) in after-hours trading Wednesday. Year-to-date, SPY has gained 4.20%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Steve Reitmeister

Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...

