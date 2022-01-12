2022 Stock Market Outlook

NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust News, Ratings, and Charts

SPY – The stock market (SPY) continued on its bullish path in 2021. Will that continue in 2022? And what could happen to awaken the bear market from hibernation? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister explores this and more in his “2022 Stock Market Outlook” which includes his top 12 stocks for the year ahead. Read on for full details below…

Steve ReitmeisterBy Steve Reitmeister

Jan 12, 2022


I just wanted to share with you my brand new presentation recorded yesterday at the MoneyShow Virtual Expo:

2022 Stock Market Outlook >

The title is pretty self-explanatory. So as we are start the new year it is the perfect time to contemplate what lies ahead for investors.

Let’s remember that the market is already up over 100% from the lows of March 2020. So indeed the easy money has been made.

Even worse, some are pointing out the bubble like conditions in stock market valuations. On top of that you have the highest inflation rates in decades which is usually a big negative for stock prices.

Also the trillions in government stimulus spending during the Covid crisis is no longer flowing through the economy.

Add it altogether and you see it’s going to be quite a different landscape in 2022. Thus, it’s vital that we wrap our minds around the pros and cons to chart a new course to outperformance.

This presentation will give my most up to date stock market outlook & trading plan for the year ahead which includes:

  • Bull Case
  • Bear Case
  • 2022 Year End S&P 500 Target
  • Trading Strategy to Outperform
  • Top 12 Stocks for Today’s Market

Enjoy this on-demand presentation by clicking the link below:

2022 Stock Market Outlook >

Steve Reitmeister…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)
CEO, StockNews & Editor of Reitmeister Total Return

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

2022 Stock Market Outlook

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

SPY shares were unchanged in after-hours trading Wednesday. Year-to-date, SPY has declined -0.83%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SPYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
.INXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DIAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
IWMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
QQQGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2022 Stock Market Outlook

The stock market (SPY) continued on its bullish path in 2021. Will that continue in 2022? And what could happen to awaken the bear market from hibernation? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister explores this and more in his “2022 Stock Market Outlook” which includes his top 12 stocks for the year ahead. Read on for full details below...
Jan 12, 2022 | 5:57pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Healthcare Sector Report for 2022: A Complete Investor's Guide

The healthcare sector is the third-largest in the US and is now accounts for 18% of US GDP. Over the past 10 years, the Healthcare Sector has outperformed the S&P 500 and should continue to gain due to an aging population in the US. To take advantage of this consider adding Cigna Corp. (CI), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA), Amgen Inc. (AMGN), and Medtronic (MDT) to your portfolio.
Jan 5, 2022 | 5:23pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

100 Best Stocks for 2022

2022 is a key year for investors. The easy money from the start of the current bull market via the S&P 500 (SPY) has already come and gone. Now gains for the average investor will slow down...but who wants to be average? The path to outperformance just became easier with our listing of the 100 best stocks for 2022. Get full details below...
Jan 6, 2022 | 6:44pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is Apple a Good FAANG Stock to Own in 2022?

Tech giant Apple (AAPL) made history this week by becoming the first company in the world to hit a $3 trillion market cap. The company’s latest technological inventions and product updates position it well to dominate the tech industry over the long term. However, with its massive investments in autonomous driving technology, will AAPL successfully penetrate the EV space? Read more to learn our view.
Jan 6, 2022 | 10:08am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

100 Best Stocks for 2022

2022 is a key year for investors. The easy money from the start of the current bull market via the S&P 500 (SPY) has already come and gone. Now gains for the average investor will slow down...but who wants to be average? The path to outperformance just became easier with our listing of the 100 best stocks for 2022. Get full details below...
Jan 6, 2022 | 6:44pm

Read More Stories

More SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SPY News