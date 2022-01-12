I just wanted to share with you my brand new presentation recorded yesterday at the MoneyShow Virtual Expo:

2022 Stock Market Outlook >

The title is pretty self-explanatory. So as we are start the new year it is the perfect time to contemplate what lies ahead for investors.

Let’s remember that the market is already up over 100% from the lows of March 2020. So indeed the easy money has been made.

Even worse, some are pointing out the bubble like conditions in stock market valuations. On top of that you have the highest inflation rates in decades which is usually a big negative for stock prices.

Also the trillions in government stimulus spending during the Covid crisis is no longer flowing through the economy.

Add it altogether and you see it’s going to be quite a different landscape in 2022. Thus, it’s vital that we wrap our minds around the pros and cons to chart a new course to outperformance.

This presentation will give my most up to date stock market outlook & trading plan for the year ahead which includes:

Bull Case

Bear Case

2022 Year End S&P 500 Target

Trading Strategy to Outperform

Top 12 Stocks for Today’s Market

Enjoy this on-demand presentation by clicking the link below:

Steve Reitmeister…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)

CEO, StockNews & Editor of Reitmeister Total Return

About the Author: Steve Reitmeister

Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...

