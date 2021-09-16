2022 Stock Market Outlook

NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust News, Ratings, and Charts

SPY – The stock market (SPY) has continued on a bullish path in 2021. Will that continue in 2022? And what could happen to awaken the bear market from hibernation? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister explores this and more in this early edition of his 2022 Stock Market Outlook. Read on for full details below…

Steve ReitmeisterBy Steve Reitmeister

Sep 16, 2021


I just wanted to share with you my brand new presentation recorded at the Mad Hedge Online Investor Summit:

2022 Stock Market Outlook >

The title is pretty self-explanatory. So as we are come down the home stretch of 2021 it is the perfect time to start contemplating what lies ahead for next year.

Let’s remember that the market is already up over 100% from the lows of March 2020. So indeed the easy money has been made.

Even worse, some are pointing out the bubble like conditions in stock market valuations. On top of that you have the highest inflation rates in decades which is usually a big negative for stock prices.

Also the trillions in government stimulus spending during the Covid crisis is no longer flowing through the economy.

Add it altogether and you see it’s going to be quite a different landscape in 2022. Thus, it’s vital that we wrap our minds around the pros and cons to chart a new course to outperformance.

This presentation will give my most up to date stock market outlook & trading plan for the year ahead which includes:

  • Bull Case
  • Bear Case
  • 2022 Year End S&P 500 Target
  • Trading Strategy to Outperform
  • Top 12 Stocks for Today’s Market

Enjoy this on-demand presentation by clicking the link below:

2022 Stock Market Outlook >

Steve Reitmeister
…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)
CEO, StockNews & Editor of Reitmeister Total Return

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

2022 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

5 Stocks Ready to BREAKOUT!

SPY shares were trading at $444.89 per share on Thursday morning, down $2.99 (-0.67%). Year-to-date, SPY has gained 19.77%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SPYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
.INXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DIAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
IWMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
QQQGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2022 Stock Market Outlook

The stock market (SPY) has continued on a bullish path in 2021. Will that continue in 2022? And what could happen to awaken the bear market from hibernation? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister explores this and more in this early edition of his 2022 Stock Market Outlook. Read on for full details below...
Sep 16, 2021 | 11:20am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Highly Profitable Tech Stocks to Buy

Aside from a recent fall, tech stocks have shown bullish momentum since May. Whether or not this momentum continues, making sure you're invested in highly profitable tech stocks can provide your portfolio the potential for strong returns. That's why investors should consider high profit tech stocks such as Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS), KLA Corporation (KLAC), and Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS).
Sep 15, 2021 | 9:16am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Turn Low Priced Stocks into BIG Winners?

Some investors are into growth stocks...some prefer value stocks while others are into momentum, income, chart patterns, insider trading and more. But one area that most investors agree upon is the great appeal in buying low priced stocks. Like those under $10 given the potential that prices soar and you easily beat the stock market (SPY). Read on to discover our brand new strategy for selecting low priced stocks that has led to a surprising +62.88% average annual return. Get the rest below...
Sep 9, 2021 | 6:19pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy at a Reasonable Price

Even with growth stocks falling last week, investors are still pouring money into companies with strong growth potential. When you add in a value component, you get the best of both worlds. That's why investors should consider growth at a reasonable price stocks such as Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK), ManpowerGroup (MAN), AutoNation, Inc. (AN).
Sep 13, 2021 | 5:59pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Turn Low Priced Stocks into BIG Winners?

Some investors are into growth stocks...some prefer value stocks while others are into momentum, income, chart patterns, insider trading and more. But one area that most investors agree upon is the great appeal in buying low priced stocks. Like those under $10 given the potential that prices soar and you easily beat the stock market (SPY). Read on to discover our brand new strategy for selecting low priced stocks that has led to a surprising +62.88% average annual return. Get the rest below...
Sep 9, 2021 | 6:19pm

Read More Stories

More SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SPY News