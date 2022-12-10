2023 Stock Market Outlook

NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust News, Ratings, and Charts

SPY – 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his most complete and up to the minute analysis of what lies ahead in 2023. First a return of the bear market with the S&P 500 (SPY) making news lows. Yet just at the darkest hour the new bull market will emerge ushering in tremendous gains to investors who time it right. Steve shares his trading plan along with top 8 picks to profit on the way to bear market bottom. Next he shares a plan to buy the market bottom with 2 top picks set to rally 100%+. Get the full story below….

Steve ReitmeisterBy Steve Reitmeister

Dec 10, 2022


It’s that time of year again for investors.

To put the past behind us in order to focus on the year that lies ahead.

This led me to record a timely presentation and trading plan that you should watch now:

2023 Stock Market Outlook >

I truly expect this to be a “Jekyll & Hyde” year for stock prices.

Meaning that no matter how impressive the recent rally looks it will fade fast in early 2023 finding newer and deeper lows for the bear market.

I have a trading plan and 8 specific picks to help you profit on the way down.

But just at the darkest hour is when the new bull market emerges ushering in tremendous gains.

Those who come late to the party will miss out on the best returns of the decade.

Gladly I have a trading plan for finding bear market bottom to enjoy serious profits as the new bull market emerges.

This includes details on 2 stellar picks that have 100%+ upside potential in 2023.

The time to prepare your investing plan for the year ahead starts now.

Your first step in that journey starts by watching my timely presentation shared below:

2023 Stock Market Outlook >

Wishing you a world of investment success!


Steve Reitmeister…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)
CEO, Stock News Network and Editor, Reitmeister Total Return

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

2023 Stock Market Outlook

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

SPY shares fell $0.43 (-0.11%) in after-hours trading Friday. Year-to-date, SPY has declined -16.24%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SPYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
.INXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DIAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
IWMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
QQQGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2023 Stock Market Outlook

40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his most complete and up to the minute analysis of what lies ahead in 2023. First a return of the bear market with the S&P 500 (SPY) making news lows. Yet just at the darkest hour the new bull market will emerge ushering in tremendous gains to investors who time it right. Steve shares his trading plan along with top 8 picks to profit on the way to bear market bottom. Next he shares a plan to buy the market bottom with 2 top picks set to rally 100%+. Get the full story below....
Dec 10, 2022 | 7:00am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Penny Stocks to Buy Before December Ends

The U.S. economy expanded in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 despite the Fed's aggressive rate hikes. Moreover, November's robust job data indicates the economy's resiliency. As uncertainties remain, investors should consider buying quality penny stocks ARC Document Solutions (ARC) and Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) instead of the pricey names now. Keep reading…
Dec 6, 2022 | 1:55pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Intriguing Stocks to Buy for the Santa Claus Rally

With festive spending keeping the economy resilient despite the threat of interest rate hikes, it could be wise to invest in Pfizer (PFE), Broadcom (AVGO), and Restaurants Brands International (QSR) to give your portfolios a touch of holiday spirit. Continue reading…
Dec 6, 2022 | 3:49pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Best ETFs to Buy Now to Build a Diversified Portfolio

Despite a slight ease in inflation, the stronger-than-expected job report will likely encourage the Fed to continue tightening its policy. Amid this backdrop, fundamentally strong ETFs Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV) and iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) could help investors diversify their portfolios. Read on…
Dec 5, 2022 | 3:19pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Intriguing Stocks to Buy for the Santa Claus Rally

With festive spending keeping the economy resilient despite the threat of interest rate hikes, it could be wise to invest in Pfizer (PFE), Broadcom (AVGO), and Restaurants Brands International (QSR) to give your portfolios a touch of holiday spirit. Continue reading…
Dec 6, 2022 | 3:49pm

Read More Stories

More SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SPY News