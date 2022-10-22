3 Factors to Find Breakout Stocks

SPY – Investors often assume that if the overall market (SPY) is in bear market territory…that means that every stock is down. It’s true that the vast majority head lower. But it is also true that there is “always a bull market somewhere”. Mean some stocks go up even during the worst of times. This article shares insights on 3 factors that help find more of these breakout stocks in good times and bad. Read on below for details…

Steve Reitmeister

Oct 22, 2022


This week we were blessed with our largest crowd ever for a live investment webinar where we unveiled a new way to pick winning stocks. Click below to see what the excitement is all about:

On the surface I understand this seems like an odd choice of a webinar in the midst of a bear market with the S&P 500 (SPY) in the tank.

However, let’s remember that not all stocks are down this year. Plus, there have been some pretty glorious bounces that have led to some timely gains.

How can you enjoy more of those winners in the weeks and months ahead?

Watch the webinar to see how we combine 3 vital factors that firmly put the odds firmly in your favor.

No longer do we have to debate which is better: Fundamentals vs. Technicals?

The answer is that both increase the odds of success. So, it is best to use both.

Easy to say…but how do you do it in reality? And how to do it consistently?

This webinar replay has the answers…so start watching now!

Wishing you a world of investment success!


Steve Reitmeister

…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)
CEO, StockNews.com & Editor, Reitmeister Total Return

SPY shares were trading at $365.03 per share on Thursday afternoon, down $3.47 (-0.94%). Year-to-date, SPY has declined -22.26%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...


