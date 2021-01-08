40 Years of Investing Wisdom in 4 Minutes

NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 News, Ratings, and Charts

SPY – Steve Reitmeister boils down the lessons learned in his 40 year investing career into 9 simple to follow strategies that can help you outperform the stock market (SPY) in 2021. This includes how he bought Amazon (AMZN) and Priceline, now Booking (BKNG) back in 2001 and rode them to current highs. Now is a great time to learn these strategies to gain an advantage in the year ahead. Read on for more…

Steve ReitmeisterBy Steve Reitmeister

Jan 8, 2021


Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

As the son of a Certified Financial Planner, I got an early start on investing. Even as young as 12 years old I would go to my father’s office to help him with clerical work to make a few extra bucks…but along the way I couldn’t help being curious about all those big books; Value Line, Standard and Poor’s tear sheets and the in-depth research reports from his firm, A.G. Edwards.

Sure you could say it was in the blood as I got hooked right away. In fact, my very first investment was a copper mining stock, Asarco, that went up 30% in 3 months.

That was pure luck. But it set me on a 40 year journey to keep investing and learning so that my results weren’t a matter of luck. Rather it was about understanding how to stack the odds in my favor to enjoy greater investment success.

Recently I had an idea to boil down that 40 years of investment wisdom to help investors. This led to a new presentation that we posted online this week. Get access here: 9 Simple Strategies to GROW Your Portfolio

Today, I want to give a preview of these insights by focusing on 3 of the key strategies.

Strategy #1 = The Benefit of Value Investing

There are many different investment styles. Everything from day trading to buy and hold investing. Or a focus on fundamental vs. technical attributes. And then you have the ideas of value vs. growth vs. income vs. momentum approaches.

I have explored them all. And the one that makes the most sense to me is a focus on value. Meaning to find stocks that are trading at an ample discount to their fair value allowing an investor to enjoy outperformance as they rebound to their proper price. This is the approach favored by investing legends Benjamin Graham, and his famed mentee Warren Buffett.

However, value investing doesn’t mean the same thing to everyone. My twist is to avoid stocks with weak fundamentals like declining earnings. Too often they go from bad to worse. Instead you want a thriving company that has sold off allowing you to pick it up from the discount bin for 20-40% below fair market value. A portfolio of stocks with that spread will enjoy a marked advantage over other portfolios.

Also being a value investor you know when stocks are overpriced and set for a fall. This helps with market timing and the ability to construct portfolios that can actually gain even in the midst of a bearish market.

Strategy #7 = Growth and Value Are Not Opposites

Too many investors imagine that there is a singular spectrum for stocks with value on one end and growth on the other. That is rubbish!

They are separate concepts that blend incredibly well together. In fact, my two best investments of all time come from this camp.

  • Amazon @ $8.65 back in 2001 after the tech bubble burst
  • Priceline @ $14.62 also in 2001 (now called Booking Holdings)

And yes, I have owned those shares for a long, long time enjoying robust returns. There is simply no way that these stocks, that were originally in the value camp, could keep outpacing others unless they were also incredible growth companies.

Long story short, why settle for boring value stocks when you can enjoy exciting growth companies trading at discount prices? And volatile, or even bearish markets, like we have seen of late are the best environment to buy these stocks for serious long term gains.

Strategy #9 = Algos & HFTs Have Changed EVERYTHING!

We all know about the rise of computer based trading. Algos and High Frequency Traders dominate the investment landscape. Some firms have gained such an unfair advantage that they can go an entire year without having a single losing session.

Here is the sad truth: WE CAN’T BEAT THEM!

At least not at their own game. They simply have more money, experience, PhD mathematicians and technological firepower than we ever will. Thus, we need to carve out a different path. And that is to play the role of the counter puncher.

Like in boxing you aggressively respond to overreactions by your opponent. As it applies here, when the best growth stocks get beaten down by the computer traders…then you buy the stock on the cheap to enjoy outsized gains as they bounce back.

What are the Other 6 Strategies Covered in this New Presentation?

  • How to use economic data to understand market direction
  • Value investing pitfalls
  • The power of EER
  • Importance of timeliness
  • When to sell (so important we cover it with 2 of the 9 lessons)
  • And how to use all these lessons to beat the market now

Now is the perfect time to watch this presentation to pick up more powerful insights to improve your investment results in the days and weeks ahead.

9 Simple Strategies to GROW Your Portfolio


Steve Reitmeister

…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)
CEO, Stock News Network and Editor, Reitmeister Total Return

SPY shares were trading at $380.11 per share on Friday morning, up $1.01 (+0.27%). Year-to-date, SPY has gained 1.67%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SPYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
.INXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DIAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
IWMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
QQQGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

40 Years of Investing Wisdom in 4 Minutes

Steve Reitmeister boils down the lessons learned in his 40 year investing career into 9 simple to follow strategies that can help you outperform the stock market (SPY) in 2021. This includes how he bought Amazon (AMZN) and Priceline, now Booking (BKNG) back in 2001 and rode them to current highs. Now is a great time to learn these strategies to gain an advantage in the year ahead. Read on for more...
Jan 8, 2021 | 10:42am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Consumer Goods Stocks with Dividends Yielding More Than 3%: Unilever, Altria, and Newell

As the market is expected to remain volatile with the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus and concerns over a second strain, it could be wise to bet on stocks that offer at least a steady stream of income through dividends. The prevailing low-interest-rate environment makes dividend investing more appropriate now. Consumer companies such as Unilever (UL), Altria (MO) and Newell (NWL) were able to pay steady dividends to shareholders last year despite the pandemic’s impact on their financials. At a current 3%-plus dividend payout, these three stocks could be good bets for a steady stream of income this year too.
Jan 7, 2021 | 5:34pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is NVIDIA Stock Still a Buy?

: NVDA has been able to accelerate demanding machine learning and data science workloads through its AI Supercomputing platform. As the demand for exascale computing is likely to grow, it could be rewarding to own NVDA. Let’s take a closer look.
Jan 7, 2021 | 5:52pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Should Investors Beware January 6?

The stock market (SPY) stumbled out of the gate to start 2021, but that is getting rectified quickly. Before you starting getting too bullish, you should read this market outlook from investment veteran Steve Reitmeister spelling out his concerns about events starting January 6th. Read on for more.
Jan 6, 2021 | 1:40pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is NVIDIA Stock Still a Buy?

: NVDA has been able to accelerate demanding machine learning and data science workloads through its AI Supercomputing platform. As the demand for exascale computing is likely to grow, it could be rewarding to own NVDA. Let’s take a closer look.
Jan 7, 2021 | 5:52pm

Read More Stories

More SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SPY News