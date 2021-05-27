Today was the biggest event in StockNews history.

That’s because I put on a live presentation detailing how deep pocketed computer based traders have an unfair advantage over the market. Some of these firms actually go an entire year or longer without having a single losing session.

Who suffers?

Individual investors are left holding the bag. That is why I put together this new presentation to share 5 ways investors can strike back and more consistently outperform the market. Just click below to start watching now:

The POWR of Quant Investing for Individual Investors

What’s interesting is that many investors don’t really understand how prevalent quant investing has become. As it turns out more than 50% of daily stock trades are from quantitative sources.

Even some of the high profile money managers who appear on CNBC are not really picking stocks by themselves. Instead they rely upon these computer driven quant models to select the stocks in their funds because it generally leads to superior performance.

Many individual investors feel left out of this game. However, they are missing how easily this can be accomplished by tuning into a proven quant model like our proprietary POWR Ratings with +30.72% average annual returns.

In this presentation I take the time to review the following key topics:

Why Do Most Investors Fail?

The Benefit of Quant Investing

What’s Inside the POWR Ratings

Performance Details Including the “Top 10 Growth Strategy” with +46.42% annual return.

5 Easy Ways to Use Ratings to Beat the Market

Where to Get the Top Stock Picks Now

If these topics appeal to you, and you want to learn more about the 5 ways to beat the S&P 500, then click below to get access to this timely investment presentation:

Wishing you a world of investment success!



Steve Reitmeister

…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)

CEO, Stock News Network and Editor, Reitmeister Total Return

SPY shares rose $1.31 (+0.31%) in after-hours trading Thursday. Year-to-date, SPY has gained 12.51%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

