Are Stocks in a Rolling Correction?

NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust News, Ratings, and Charts

SPY – Rolling Corrections are not as bad as bear markets…but can be a very confusing time for investors as it is hard to tell how to position your portfolio to beat the S&P 500 (SPY). Steve Reitmeister offers insights on this unique market phenomena along with top picks to stay on the right side of the market action. Read on below for more…

Steve ReitmeisterBy Steve Reitmeister

Jun 5, 2024


I have talked previously about this being a consolidation period under the S&P 500 (SPY) highs of 5,341. But with that seems to also be a rolling correction.

What is that?

Why does it happen?

What can we do about it?

We will tackle all these questions and more in today’s Reitmeister Total Return commentary.

Market Commentary

A rolling correction is a unique market environment that takes place maybe once or twice a year. On the surface it seems like just a consolidation of the market playing in a tight range…often just under a level of resistance like recent highs.

Below the surface is a violent sector rotation that takes big chunks out of groups. What amounts to a 10%+ correction in prices even while the overall market indices are barely budging at all.

The only way to make that possible is that other groups are rising a relatively equal amount. That often is the stock groups that were just in the dog house experiencing the aforementioned 10%+ haircut.

In time just about every group will endure a correction followed by a hefty bounce back to previous levels. This form of house cleaning is brutal on your psyche as you often see tremendous losses in your portfolio even as the market averages are around breakeven.

You may wonder if you are cursed…or the Market Gods are against you.

This feeling is then supplanted by feeling like you have the Midas Touch as your stocks bounce back with gusto (once again while the overall market has barely budged).

Neither scenario is true. You are neither cursed…nor magical. Just the way things play out in a rolling correction.

Please do not come to the false belief that you can avoid this by perfectly timing your way in and out of the right groups. The randomness of how it plays out makes that very difficult.

Your best bet is to have a diversified portfolio that doesn’t have too many stocks in the same baskets. This will make it easier to endure the losses in one group as likely other groups are on the sunny side of the market.

But there will be days where it seems like everything goes wrong. Your best bet is to realize that on the other side of that seemingly unjust beating…is outsized rewards. So you are best served holding tight onto the stocks as they go down since they will soon bounce back with gusto.

As for the overall market we are unlikely to make new highs until the arrival of Fed rate cuts. That is currently projected three Fed meetings from now on September 18th. Yet as we have seen too often in the past, the starting line keeps moving further back as inflation remains too persistently high.

That is why we want to keep our eyes peeled on economic data that hopefully points to modest growth that should ease inflationary pressure. That goes hand in hand with key inflation readings moving ever closer to the Fed’s 2% target.

Next up on that front are the following economic events:

6/5 ISM Services:

6/6 Government Employment Situation & Wage Inflation

6/12 CPI, Fed Mtg with release of Summary of Economic Projections

6/13 PPI

Each one of these announcements will bring fresh insight on the pace of inflation and thus rejigger the odds of the timing of rate cuts. That will have follow on effects on stock prices.

Again, I highly doubt that stocks will make new highs until there is GREAT CERTAINTY on rate cuts on the way. Until then expect this ongoing consolidation with rolling correction to stay in place.

What To Do Next?

Discover my current portfolio of 11 stocks packed to the brim with the outperforming benefits found in our exclusive POWR Ratings model. (Nearly 4X better than the S&P 500 going back to 1999)

Plus 2 specialty ETFs that are benefiting from some of the hottest investment trends.

These hand selected picks are all based on my 44 years of investing experience seeing bull markets…bear markets…and everything between.

If you are curious to learn more, and want to see these lucky 13 trades, then please click the link below to get started now.

Steve Reitmeister’s Trading Plan & Top Picks >

Wishing you a world of investment success!


Steve Reitmeister…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)
CEO, StockNews.com and Editor, Reitmeister Total Return

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Updated: 2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

SPY shares were trading at $528.84 per share on Tuesday afternoon, up $1.04 (+0.20%). Year-to-date, SPY has gained 11.61%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SPYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
.INXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DIAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
IWMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
QQQGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Are Stocks in a Rolling Correction?

Rolling Corrections are not as bad as bear markets...but can be a very confusing time for investors as it is hard to tell how to position your portfolio to beat the S&P 500 (SPY). Steve Reitmeister offers insights on this unique market phenomena along with top picks to stay on the right side of the market action. Read on below for more...
Jun 5, 2024 | 6:15am
: VLVLY | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Auto Stocks Primed for a June Rally

The auto industry is set for solid growth due to rapid urbanization, the rising popularity of electric vehicles, and increased new vehicle sales. Given this backdrop, it could be wise to buy top auto stocks, such as Isuzu Motors (ISUZY), AB Volvo (VLVLY), and Subaru (FUJHY). Read more...
Jun 5, 2024 | 2:23pm
: NXPI | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Chip Stocks to Lead the Market in June 2024

The chip industry is poised for sustained growth, fueled by the rising demand for chips and their expanding applications across diverse sectors. Therefore, investors could consider buying fundamentally strong semiconductor stocks such as NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), Qorvo (QRVO), Photronics (PLAB), and Tower Semiconductor (TSEM), which are leading the market in June 2024. Read more...
Jun 4, 2024 | 2:38pm
: SMH | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Tech Equities ETFs for Aggressive Investors

Tech ETFs provide exposure to companies at the forefront of technological innovation, significant growth potential, and diversification. Thus, it could be wise to invest in robust tech equities ETFs First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV), Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF (VOX), and VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) for potential gains. Read more…
Jun 6, 2024 | 9:32am
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

More Stock Downside in the Near Term?

Stocks bounced back in May making new all time highs for the S&P 500 (SPY). That celebration didn’t last long as continued inflationary pressures have pushed back the starting date for the first Fed rate cut. With that stocks have fallen back in recent days. What does that mean for the market outlook? And what is the trading plan to outperform? That is what Steve Reitmeister will cover in his latest commentary below. Read on for more...
Jun 1, 2024 | 6:22am

Read More Stories

More SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SPY News