Could This Be the Most Unusual Time in Economic History?

NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust News, Ratings, and Charts

SPY – Sometime last year, I presented a theory that this is probably the most unusual time in economic and financial history due to the pandemic, shutdowns, stimulus, war, etc. It’s made a mockery of many forecasters who were late in recognizing the inflation threat, underestimated the economy’s resilience in 2020 and 2021, and (in my opinion) are now not appreciating how fast the economy is slowing and how that will further impact the stock market (SPY). Retailers went from having no inventory during the pandemic due to increased demand from stimulus checks and shattered supply chains to too much inventory in the last few weeks as spending shifted from goods to services. Over the last 2 months, homebuilders went from talking about record demand but difficulty in finding labor and materials to meet that demand to noting that demand had fallen off a cliff in recent weeks, while labor and supply chain issues have normalized. In today’s commentary, I want to expound on this idea and discuss the various ways we are applying it to our portfolio. Read on below to find out more….

Jaimini DesaiBy Jaimini Desai

Jul 12, 2022


(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary published July 11, 2022 from the POWR Growth newsletter).

As usual, we will start by reviewing the past week…

Here is an hourly, 3-week chart of the S&P 500 (SPY):

From last week, we are up a little less than 1%. The market bounce that began in mid-June is continuing, but it does seem to have found resistance just under the 4,000 level.

If we take a quick look back at 2022, these types of double-tops have reliably led to a negative reaction lower which would imply a retest of the June lows.

This is quite probable, but it’s likely that the CPI report on Wednesday could be the trigger for such a breakdown or a break above the 4,000 level.

Over the last month, there has been a serious reduction in prices of many commodities and a sharp slowing in economic activity. As we have been covering, it’s inevitable that it will cause inflation to slow.

Economic Whiplash

And as discussed last week, these Fed-engineered recessions whether in the 80s, 70s, or 40s were quite effective in quickly bringing inflation lower. That’s what I’m certain about with 90% confidence.

My confidence is 70%  that the descent in inflation will be a mirror image of its ascent. In fact, we can see that with so many asset prices which are now below January 2022 levels.

None of this should be surprising to anyone paying attention to what’s happening in the S&P 500 (SPY) on a bottom-up level.

Of course, this is simply exchanging an inflation problem for a growth problem. But just like the market and economy were able to thrive while inflation was increasing from low levels to moderate levels, inflation going down is a boost to stocks as it leads to lower rates which trigger multiple expansion.

The ‘Goldilocks’ scenario is inflation comes down which provides a positive tailwind that is enough to offset the headwind of a slowing economy. This remains a low-probability outcome, but I do think the odds of this have improved from ‘very unlikely’ to ‘pretty unlikely’.

This is a reflection of the economy adding 1 million jobs in Q2, continued strength in a variety of economic indicators, and resilience in corporate earnings. Of course, much of this data is of the lagging variety so it doesn’t count what seems to be a sharp slowing in the economy.

But again, this slowing is a man-made phenomenon rather than the result of pure economics. Therefore, this damage can be undone when the Fed pivots (or inflation falls enough).

Applications

In terms of our portfolio, we did increase our exposure, specifically biotech and pharmaceuticals. But, the bulk of these positions is defensive and less correlated to economic growth. In fact, their ideal scenario would be low inflation with slow but positive economic growth.

So, the second half of 2021 and the first half of 2022 were brutal for these stocks. These companies didn’t benefit from the boom in growth, but they did suffer from higher rates which caused multiple compression.

I believe these stocks are at interesting inflection points and very attractive valuations. In fact, the biotech sector has gone sideways since 2015 even though earnings and revenues have gone up between 2-5x for the biggest companies in the sector.

What To Do Next?

The POWR Growth portfolio was launched in April last year and since then has greatly outperformed just about every comparable index…including the S&P 500, Russell 2000 and Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF.

What is the secret to success?

The portfolio gets most of its fresh picks from the Top 10 Growth Stocks strategy which has stellar +49.10% annual returns. I then take the very best stocks from this strategy and tell you exactly what to buy & when to sell, so you can maximize your gains.

If you would like to see the current portfolio of growth stocks, and be alerted to our next timely trades, then consider starting a 30 day trial by clicking the link below.

About POWR Growth newsletter & 30 Day Trial

All the Best!


Jaimini Desai
Chief Growth Strategist, StockNews
Editor, POWR Growth Newsletter

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

SPY shares were trading at $383.95 per share on Tuesday morning, down $0.28 (-0.07%). Year-to-date, SPY has declined -18.56%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Jaimini Desai


Jaimini Desai has been a financial writer and reporter for nearly a decade. His goal is to help readers identify risks and opportunities in the markets. He is the Chief Growth Strategist for StockNews.com and the editor of the POWR Growth and POWR Stocks Under $10 newsletters. Learn more about Jaimini’s background, along with links to his most recent articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SPYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
.INXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DIAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
IWMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
QQQGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stock Market Bottom? Think Again…

Determining bear market bottom is much easier in hindsight than doing it in real time. That's because the stock market (SPY) offers up many impressive bounces that give the illusion of the worst being over...just before you drop to even lower lows. So price action is a tricky way to determine bottom. Which brings us back to the fundamental attributes like what is happening with the inflation and the economy to determine our path forward. That will be at the heart of our discussion in this week's commentary.…
Jul 9, 2022 | 9:51am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The 3 Best Buy-the-Dip Tech Stocks in 2022

The tech industry has been under pressure due to the volatile macroeconomic environment and the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes. As rapid digitization continues to bolster the demand for technology solutions globally, we think buying the dip in quality tech stocks Apple (AAPL), Salesforce (CRM), and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) could be rewarding. Continue reading…
Jul 11, 2022 | 2:27pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investor Alert: Prepare to Hit New Lows in July

For as brutal as the market has been so far in 2022...it is likely about to get much worse. Why? Because Q2 earnings season is about to roll out and early indications point to a worsening of results that will likely heighten the stock market (SPY) sell off. This is not a problem for those who are properly trading this bear market. If you are unsure what to do, then read on for this vital commentary providing a timely market outlook and bear market trading plan.
Jul 6, 2022 | 6:28am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Stocks That Make Great Investments During Times of High Inflation

Last month’s inflation is estimated to surpass record levels in May 2022, prompting the Fed to continue with its rate hikes. However, quality financial stocks Ally Financial (ALLY) and Bank of America (BAC) could be ideal investments to navigate such times of high inflation. Keep reading…
Jul 11, 2022 | 12:34pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investor Alert: Prepare to Hit New Lows in July

For as brutal as the market has been so far in 2022...it is likely about to get much worse. Why? Because Q2 earnings season is about to roll out and early indications point to a worsening of results that will likely heighten the stock market (SPY) sell off. This is not a problem for those who are properly trading this bear market. If you are unsure what to do, then read on for this vital commentary providing a timely market outlook and bear market trading plan.
Jul 6, 2022 | 6:28am

Read More Stories

More SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SPY News