How Strong Q3 Earnings Could Provide a Tailwind for the Stock Market

NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust News, Ratings, and Charts

SPY – Over the past week, the S&P 500 (SPY) mostly moved sideways before breaking out today on strong volume and price action. It’s too soon to know whether this is the start of a new uptrend or simply just another bounce. However, we are entering a seasonally bullish time of the year and early indications are that Q3 earnings season is going to be strong as well which could be another tailwind for stocks. In this week’s commentary, I will cover this topic and our market outlook. Read on below to find out more….

Jaimini DesaiBy Jaimini Desai

Oct 15, 2021


(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary published October 15, 2021 from the POWR Stocks Under $10 newsletter).

Over the last week, the S&P 500 is up by 0.8% with the Russell 2000 up 1.3%. It’s certainly been more of a rotation-type environment rather than a trending market where all boats are lifted higher.

Ultimately, these types of advances are more sustainable and can last longer. The S&P 500 is up by 20% this year, yet it’s never gotten too extremely overbought other than in mid-February, where it was punished with a steep decline.

If we look at the market from a bottom-up perspective, we can see many individual stocks that are lower by 20 to 40%.

Thus, in my opinion, the market is pulling off a delicate task – the market environment is bullish with low rates and earnings growth but it’s overbought in terms of a more than 100% YTD gain.

The market is managing this contradiction by moving higher in fits and starts but with rolling corrections under the market surface.

Now, let’s look at this earnings season.

We’ve had 2 historic earnings seasons in terms of growth and performance relative to expectations. It was expected that this would moderate in Q3 but it’s not really the case so far.

Based on early results, earnings growth forecasts for the quarter have increased to 28% from 24%. Equally important, we are not seeing much erosion in terms of margins even though companies are complaining about rising costs, difficulty of hiring workers, and supply chain challenges on the conference call.

However, investors should continue to focus on this matter. But, there is a chance that we have peaked in terms of this issue as dropping coronavirus case counts should lead to improvements in the situation of ports being backed up.

A strong earnings season could be the catalyst for the market to trend higher. It’s also an opportunity for us to ensure that the companies in our portfolio are executing relative to our expectations.

What To Do Next?

The POWR Stocks Under $10 portfolio launched last month and is off to a tremendous start.

What is the secret to its success?

The portfolio gets most of its fresh picks from the Top 10 Stocks Under $10 Strategy which has market beating +62.88% annual returns.

If you would like to see the current picks and get access to the next 2 stocks being added on Monday, October 18th then consider starting a 30 day trial by clicking the link below.

About POWR Under $10 newsletter & 30 Day Trial >>

All the Best!


Jaimini Desai
Chief Growth Strategist, StockNews
Editor, POWR Stocks Under $10 Newsletter

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

SPY shares were trading at $445.90 per share on Friday afternoon, up $3.40 (+0.77%). Year-to-date, SPY has gained 20.43%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Jaimini Desai


Jaimini Desai has been a financial writer and reporter for nearly a decade. His goal is to help readers identify risks and opportunities in the markets. He is the Chief Growth Strategist for StockNews.com and the editor of the POWR Growth and POWR Stocks Under $10 newsletters. Learn more about Jaimini’s background, along with links to his most recent articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SPYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
.INXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DIAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
IWMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
QQQGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Trade the 2021 Santa Claus Rally?

Mr. Market (SPY) may be moody, but he is also quite predictable at this time of year. I am talking about getting ready for the Santa Claus rally that is one of the most profitable stretches for investors year in and year out. And this year we have the perfect strategy to add a little more ho, ho, ho to your holiday season. Read the rest below...
Oct 14, 2021 | 8:04pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 10 Growth Stocks

Growth stocks are not in favor. In fact, the recent tech stock sell off is scaring many investors away from all Risk On, growth oriented stocks. However, this stock market (SPY) is providing profitable growth stocks if you look in the right place. Like those produced from our Top 10 Growth Stocks strategy sporting a average annual return of +46.42%. If you would like to learn more about this strategy, including the next trades coming out soon, the read on below for more...
Oct 7, 2021 | 4:21pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Fourth Quarter

The average year-over-year growth estimate for the fourth quarter is expected to be the third largest increase in over ten years. That means investors should consider growth stocks in sectors with the highest growth potential. Three great examples are as Ryder System, Inc. (R), Greif Inc. (GEF), and Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK).
Oct 12, 2021 | 5:27pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Atkore Setting Up for a Powerful Q4 Rally

Atkore (ATKR) is very attractive from a growth and value perspective. On top of this, it could rally further due to positive seasonality and several catalysts such as infrastructure spending and the CAPEX boom. Read more to find out why ATKR is our Growth Stock of the Week.
Oct 12, 2021 | 2:56pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Fourth Quarter

The average year-over-year growth estimate for the fourth quarter is expected to be the third largest increase in over ten years. That means investors should consider growth stocks in sectors with the highest growth potential. Three great examples are as Ryder System, Inc. (R), Greif Inc. (GEF), and Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK).
Oct 12, 2021 | 5:27pm

Read More Stories

More SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SPY News