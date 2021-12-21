How the FOMC and Joe Manchin Will Impact the Stock Market

NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust News, Ratings, and Charts

SPY – Last week’s commentary centered on the divergence between large-caps and small-caps. Basically, large caps were trending sideways, while small caps and growth stocks were moving lower, and we speculated on how the divergence would resolve. Well, it quickly became clear that large-caps were going to join the party as we mostly moved lower other than a few hours following the Fed meeting which saw a huge spike higher. These gains quickly eroded away. This morning, we gapped down to make new lows in tech/small-caps/growth, while the S&P 500 (SPY) made a slightly lower high. Today’s commentary will focus on the market’s next move and discuss some adjustments to our strategy given the market’s bearish price action. Read on below to find out more….

Jaimini DesaiBy Jaimini Desai

Dec 21, 2021


(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary published December 20th, 2021 from the POWR Growth newsletter).

Last week, the S&P 500 ended in consolidation while the Russell 2000 was trending lower. After a brief spurt higher following the FOMC, the S&P 500 also joined the bear party and moved lower. Currently, it’s about 1.5% above its lows from early December, while the Russell 2000 tested these levels today.

The trigger for today’s move lower was Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia saying he is a No on the BBB bill. I do think this slightly lowers growth expectations given the bill’s $2 trillion size and consensus that it would be passed.

The Next Move

In terms of the market’s next move, my thesis is that we are currently in a range between 4,740 and 4,500 in the S&P 500 and are now at the lower end of this range. These types of ranges tend to have multiple breakouts and breakdowns that fail, so it’s not an environment for making big gains or holding stocks with losses.

As I’ve noted in past commentaries, we’re also in the window for maximum bullish seasonality. The market is also reaching oversold levels by many technical measures indicating a bounce, and today’s low is providing us with a nice risk-reward.

Therefore, I wouldn’t be surprised if we start moving higher into Christmas.

Adjustments to Our Strategy

In terms of our strategy, I think an effective summation would be that we believe in this bull market and are staying fully invested as this is the most prudent thing to do. At times, we adjust allocations and rotate into various sectors based on our assessment of the market.

This includes during drawdowns. Often, the worst thing to do is wholeheartedly change strategies during extreme periods of market behavior, as we have now.

Think about the investor who dumps all their stocks and buys bonds just as the market is bottoming. Turning one recoverable mistake into two unrecoverable mistakes.

So, this isn’t the time to make radical changes in strategy. However, one adjustment is to be more aggressive in terms of cutting losers and taking profits. We are clearly not in a trending market environment like we had in October and early November.

Given this is a trending environment, this change in strategy is appropriate.

Trending environments can certainly be frustrating and require patience. They can also go on for longer than expected. But, one silver lining is that it gives us clues about accumulation and distribution, helping us increase exposure to the best stocks and sectors.

In fact, we have been doing that, and it has helped us tread water the last few weeks, while growth and small-caps have been trending lower. Examples are semiconductors with 2 of our stocks sporting 15% gains and positive today despite the market sell-off.

Two more, we added due to strong earnings reports and bullish price action in a weak tape. Both are also up about 15% over the last couple of weeks.

Ideally, this environment will give us the opportunity to identify more stocks that can also outperform.

What To Do Next?

The POWR Growth portfolio was launched in early April and is off to a fantastic start.

What is the secret to success?

The portfolio gets most of its fresh picks from the Top 10 Growth Stocks strategy which has stellar +46.42% annual returns.

If you would like to see the current portfolio of growth stocks, and be alerted to our next timely trades, then consider starting a 30 day trial by clicking the link below.

About POWR Growth newsletter & 30 Day Trial

All the Best!

Jaimini Desai
Chief Growth Strategist, StockNews
Editor, POWR Growth Newsletter

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

How to Trade Options with the POWR Ratings

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

SPY shares were trading at $458.60 per share on Tuesday morning, up $3.62 (+0.80%). Year-to-date, SPY has gained 23.86%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Jaimini Desai


Jaimini Desai has been a financial writer and reporter for nearly a decade. His goal is to help readers identify risks and opportunities in the markets. He is the Chief Growth Strategist for StockNews.com and the editor of the POWR Growth and POWR Stocks Under $10 newsletters. Learn more about Jaimini’s background, along with links to his most recent articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SPYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
.INXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DIAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
IWMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
QQQGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Best Stocks of All Time!

I have been investing for 40 years. But without a doubt my 2 best trades of all times are buying Amazon (AMZN) and Booking (BKNG) back in 2001 for phenomenal gains to date. Let’s discuss what those investments had in common and how that will help us find more big winners in the years ahead. Read on...
Dec 23, 2021 | 2:17pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Meme Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in January

The meme stock frenzy powered by retail investors has dominated this year's investing world. Several WallStreetBets (WSB) stocks have risen solely based on investors’ sentiment irrespective of their fundamentals and growth prospects. So, it could be wise to avoid fundamentally weak meme stocks Snap (SNAP), Archaea Energy (LFG), and Allakos (ALLK).
Dec 27, 2021 | 4:50pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is it STILL a Bull Market?

Volatility in the stock market (SPY) s becoming as sure of a thing as death and taxes these days. Why is this happening? And what is the game plan to stay one step ahead of the market? The answers await you in this fresh market commentary below...
Dec 22, 2021 | 7:13pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Insurance Stocks Rated ‘Buy’ According to the POWR Ratings

Because the insurance industry is expected to benefit from the Fed’s now more hawkish stance, we think it could be wise to add fundamentally sound insurance stocks UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Humana (HUM), and Molina Healthcare (MOH) to one’s portfolio. They are also rated ‘Buy’ in our POWR Ratings system. Read on.
Dec 27, 2021 | 9:21am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is it STILL a Bull Market?

Volatility in the stock market (SPY) s becoming as sure of a thing as death and taxes these days. Why is this happening? And what is the game plan to stay one step ahead of the market? The answers await you in this fresh market commentary below...
Dec 22, 2021 | 7:13pm

Read More Stories

More SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SPY News