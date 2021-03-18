How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

SPY – Let me prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that we are in the midst of a stock market bubble. Even better, let me explain why stocks (SPY) will rise for another 12-24 months so you can ride it higher and then parachute out at the peak. And just for good measure I will share my top 10 stocks for today’s market. Read on below for more…

Steve ReitmeisterBy Steve Reitmeister

Mar 18, 2021


Spoiler Alert: Yes, we are in the midst of another stock market bubble.

The proof is quite evident in most every valuation metric showing that we are at or above the levels hit during the tech bubble of the late 1990’s. This leads to many questions:

  • What is keeping stocks aloft?
  • How long will this last?
  • What is the trading plan to ride stocks higher?
  • And how to parachute out before the bubble explodes?

I answer all these questions and more in my latest presentation recorded live at the MoneyShow Virtual Expo on March 18, 2021 entitled: Riding the 2021 Stock Market Bubble

Click Here to Watch Now >>

Just a few more details on the presentation.

I start by reviewing 4 classic valuation metrics which show, beyond a shadow of a doubt, we are very much in bubble territory. In fact, 2 of these measures are even worse than experienced during the last valuation bubble in 1999 leading to the bear market that began in 2000.

Next we ponder the lessons learned from past bubbles. And the key insight is that you actually ride it higher.

Yes, I know that many are reading this article and assume that an existing bubble means to run for the hills now. However, there is good reason to believe there is another 12-24 months of further price upside to go before the bubble bursts.

So we will talk about the strategies to ride this bubble higher and prepare to parachute out before it explodes. In fact, there is one key metric I can share with you that pretty clearly points out when the bull party will be over and the bear will come out of hibernation.

It’s true that the rising tide raises all boats. So most investors will enjoy gains from the bubble growing ever larger. However, I do share my “Formula for 2021 Success” by laying out key trading strategies and industry groups to outperform in the year ahead. This analysis includes the stocks to avoid in the coming year.

This culminates in a preview of my top 10 stocks for today’s market. The one’s I am recommending to investors to stay ahead of the pack.

All this and more awaits you in this very concise presentation: Riding the 2021 Stock Market Bubble.  

Click Here to Watch Now >>


Steve Reitmeister

…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)
CEO, Stock News Network and Editor, Reitmeister Total Return

 

SPY shares rose $0.47 (+0.12%) in after-hours trading Thursday. Year-to-date, SPY has gained 4.71%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...


