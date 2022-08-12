A few months ago, we unveiled an important article titled…

3 Steps to AVOID Dangerous Growth Stocks

The crux of this popular article is that it was a precarious time for growth stocks. And, we gave readers specific advice on avoiding particular stocks that were egregiously overpriced. This included:

Using the POWR Ratings to eliminate the worst growth stocks

Focusing on leading stocks

Identifying companies with operating leverage

Of course, we have applied this strategy to the POWR Growth service.

And, it’s a major reason why the service has outperformed all the most popular growth ETFs and even the Nasdaq.

BUT, it’s NOW time for an IMPORTANT update.

Conditions have been improving for growth stocks. Ironically, this is just as fund managers and retail traders have capitulated on their holdings.

Valuations have become incredibly enticing as the bear market has created a bounty of GARP (growth at a reasonable price) opportunities for savvy investors.

In the POWR Growth service, we have responded by increasing our exposure and have taken advantage of the recent market rally.

We have identified enticing opportunities in the alternative energy space, biotechs, genomics, and cloud computing.

These are companies that will grow earnings at a double-digit pace over the next decade and have all the characteristics of becoming leading stocks in the next bull market.

As Warren Buffett said, “A market downturn doesn’t bother us. It is an opportunity to increase our ownership of great companies with great management at good prices.”

Life-changing returns can be unlocked by investors who are able to put aside their emotions during challenging economic times and act in a logical and intelligent manner.

It’s not unusual for leading stocks in a bull market to deliver returns in the 3-digit, 4-digit, or even 5-digit range. The key is to buy them early and patiently hold as long as fundamentals continue improving.

In the POWR Growth service, we have done the hard work of sifting through the rubble to find the companies that are still growing, expanding margins, and generating free cash flow (or on the path to).

In order to take advantage of this opportunity, professional investors spend countless hours investigating, learning, and identifying the growth stocks that have been unfairly punished during the selloff.

For those of you who don’t have that kind of time, the POWR Growth service will allow you to confidently invest in high-quality, undervalued growth stocks with significant potential.

This active trading service achieves consistent outperformance by going way beyond the outdated buy and hold (or buy and hope!) approach that many newsletters offer.

That’s because it takes a systematic approach to zero in on the market’s best stocks, by utilizing the computer driven Top 10 Growth Stocks strategy with average annual returns of +49.10%.

I then carefully examine what is going on in the markets and tell you exactly what to buy, when to buy AND what to avoid.

I’ll also let you know when it’s time to get more defensive to preserve capital (as we did for most of 2022) and when it’s time to get more aggressive again to maximize your gains.

What To Do Next?

You can experience this proven approach to growth investing for yourself, by starting a 30 day no-obligation trial to POWR Growth.

During your trial you’ll get the 13 stocks currently in the POWR Growth portfolio, plus all of my upcoming picks and my weekly market commentary that breaks down what is happening with the economy and the markets.

The cost for this all-access trial is just $1 and if you subscribe by August 14th @midnight, you’ll also get these 3 in-depth research reports included for free:

Charging Ahead: The Future of Electric Vehicle Battery Technology How to Profit from the Rapidly Growing Drone Market Psychedelic Stocks: Potential for Out-of-This World Gains

There’s zero obligation beyond your trial period. So if you don’t agree after 30 days that POWR Growth is your best source for the top growth stocks for today’s market, then simply cancel and pay nothing further.

About POWR Growth & 30 Day Trial >>

All the Best!



Jaimini Desai

Chief Growth Strategist, StockNews

Editor, POWR Growth Newsletter

About the Author: Jaimini Desai

Jaimini Desai has been a financial writer and reporter for nearly a decade. His goal is to help readers identify risks and opportunities in the markets. He is the Chief Growth Strategist for StockNews.com and the editor of the POWR Growth and POWR Stocks Under $10 newsletters. Learn more about Jaimini’s background, along with links to his most recent articles. More...

