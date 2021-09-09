I just gave a live webinar sharing our potent new strategy that finds low priced stocks that are ready to become big winners. In fact, this exclusive Stocks Under $10 strategy is the most potent we have ever created.

How potent you ask…

+62.88% average annual return since 1999.

+87.06% annualized pace in 2021

+72.37% in 2020

13 straight years has beaten the S&P 500

4 times has produced annual gains over 100% +122.42% in 2009 +157.16% in 2003 +163.84% in 2013 +178.98% in 2001



Let me dig in a bit more with the contents of the webinar so you appreciate why this is a must see event.

First we talk about why investors love stocks under $10. And yes, a lot of it is about the “lottery ticket” potential of that stock soaring in price.

Unfortunately on the flip side we need to be honest with ourselves about the tremendous downsides of these stocks. That most are poorly run companies only going from bad to worse. So those lottery ticket gains are often not realized. More likely these investors endure tremendous losses on these investments.

The better we understand the downsides of buying these low priced stocks…the better we can create a solution to avoid those weak companies. That is where our exclusive stock ratings system comes into play: POWR Ratings.

This system analyzes each stock by 118 different factors. Everything from growth to value to momentum to stability to sentiment to fundamental quality. The more boxes they check…the more likely the shares are to outperform the market.

And the less boxes they check…the more we need to avoid those shares like the plague!

The journey continues with how we started with the POWR Ratings to narrow down to the Top 10 Stocks Under $10 strategy that sports the tremendous performance metrics I shared with you at the top of the article.

Lastly, we talk about the next 4 stocks to come from this strategy.

If you like the idea of buying more low priced stocks with BIG upside potential, then you owe it to yourself to watch this new presentation. It will be time well spent!

Wishing you a world of investment success!



Steve Reitmeister

…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)

CEO, Stock News Network and Editor, Reitmeister Total Return

SPY shares fell $0.08 (-0.02%) in after-hours trading Thursday. Year-to-date, SPY has gained 20.87%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Steve Reitmeister

Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as "Reity". Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio.

