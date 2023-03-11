I just read another email from a StockNews customer who says this volatile market has pushed them to the sidelines. And they will “Wait and See” to determine what to do next.

This is investing suicide.

Sorry…just no other way to say it. And yet, this is one of the most common responses by investors when times get tough.

I want to point out the insanity of this approach in the hopes to get people on a more successful investing path.

The Danger of “Wait and See”

On the surface, this seems so logical. To appreciate that the current market condition is rough. The path forward seems unclear. And thus you will wait and see what happens next to then plot your course forward.

Now the reality check…

Consider the wisdom and accuracy of this time-tested investment saying: “There is always a bull market somewhere.”

Or as my good friend JC Parets of AllStarCharts.com says “being in a bear market is a choice”.

Meaning you can be an investment sheep led off to slaughter with the masses. Or you can be smarter looking in the right places where profits can be made.

For example, it may surprise you to hear that over 2,000 stocks were in positive territory in 2022 even as the bear roared.

Even crazier is to learn that over 1,000 gained more than 50%.

The point is that you can make money if you know where to look. And thus it is NEVER the right time to be on the sidelines in “wait and see” mode.

This leads to the next obvious question…

Do You Know Where to Find Winning Trades REGARDLESS of Market Direction?

It’s OK to be honest. Because the vast majority of individual investors do not know the answer.

That is why the average investor does 37% worse than the S&P 500 as they succumb to emotions at all the wrong times…

Buy at the top from too much greed

Sell at the bottom from too much fear

Gladly the next section will provide you with some better solutions…

Wishing you a world of investment success!



Steve Reitmeister

…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)

CEO, StockNews.com & Editor, Reitmeister Total Return

About the Author: Steve Reitmeister

Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as "Reity". Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio.

