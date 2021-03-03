(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary from the Reitmeister Total Return newsletter).

Stocks were about to have their 6th straight session in the red on Tuesday. At the darkest hour on Tuesday the index got all the way down to 3805. Then in a seeming blink of an eye we were back into positive territory closing the session at 3,881.

What the heck just happened?

And why?

And what happens next?

Let’s discuss all that and more in our weekly commentary.

Market Commentary

February Rewind- what is causing the volatility?

State of the stock bubble

What happens after we hit 4,000?

RTR trading strategy update

Portfolio position review

Q&A

There is a part of me that wants today’s entire commentary to simply be

Why?

Everything beyond that is just more of the same. Meaning there is simply nothing but bullish information being given to investors.

More stimulus on the way.

Jobless Claims 15% better than expected.

Redbook Weekly Retail Sales up +4.9% year over year.

ISM Manufacturing surges to a searing hot 60.8. New Orders shockingly good at 64.8. And finally the employment component is joining the fun at 54.4 (up from the tepid readings of the past).

This is all impressively bullish on top of one of the best earnings seasons in a long time. So the bull party continues.

But Reity, why did stocks keep tumbling over and over again in February?

Because stocks don’t go straight up!

And every now and then you need to see a round of profit taking. Like a modest move down to the 50 day moving average at 3,805. That’s all that really happened, which is why we so quickly and easily bounced higher on Monday to start March.

The more interesting discussion is what happens after we hit new record highs at 4,000. That topic was also discussed in the webinar.

Lastly, lets tackle an interesting topic about our successful interest rate trades poised by fellow RTR member, Joe.

Joe Asks: What’s going to be a trigger that will cause rates to stop rising leading to a shift out of our 2 interest rate trades?

Reity’s Answer:

Joe,

Let’s start with the big picture. The historical average rate on 10 year = 4%. So that is a long way up back to normal.

So the only thing that stops that train is another negative economic event that causes a lowering of inflation expectations and Fed to aggressively crush rates. Barring that, then the reversion to the mean train is chugging up towards 3-4% rates. We will be taking some profits on the way up at logical rest areas. But hard to sell any before 2 to 2.5% which should be a given in next 12-18 months.

Portfolio Update

Even with increased volatility the past week we kept our head well above water. That shows up in tidy gain of +1.56% while the S&P ended -0.28% in the red.

Pulling back to the bigger picture, here is an updated view of our year to date lead over Mr. Market.

+3.04% S&P 500

+16.88% RTR portfolio

