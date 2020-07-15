Newly REVISED 2020 Stock Market Outlook

NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500

SPY – Why does Steve Reitmeister continue to pound the table that we are still in the midst of a long term bear market for stocks (SPY)? Discover that plus his trading plan with top 9 picks to stay one step ahead of this market.

By Steve Reitmeister
Jul 15, 2020



On Tuesday July 14th Steve Reitmeister shared his latest market insights and top 9 picks with a large live audience at the Wealth365 online summit. 

His presentation was entitled REVISED: 2020 Stock Market Outlook.”

Why did Steve need to revise his previous outlook shared in January 2020?

 

I think we all know it is about the devastation of the Coronavirus that quickly pushed stocks into bear territory. And yet, over the past few months stocks have bounced mightily. 

Some even believe the new bull market has begun. Yet, Steve believes that is actually a different kind of bull (aka BS 😉 )

 

Steve Reitmeister wants to set the record straight with this presentation to help investors outperform the rest of the year. In order to do that he covers these vital topics:

  • Why Still a Long Term Bear Market
  • Why the Bear Hibernating for Now
  • Presidential Election is Also Trouble for Stocks
  • Trading Strategy to Generate Gains as Bear Market Returns
  • Top 9 Picks for Today’s Market
  • And more to get you ready to succeed the rest of the year.

 

This was one of the most well attended investment webinars of the year. And the crowd stayed locked in to the very end given the steady stream of helpful insight. You can watch it now on demand by clicking the link below:  

Watch: REVISED 2020 Stock Market Outlook

Learn More About Steve Reitmeister


About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...


