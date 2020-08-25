Prepare for the Bear Markets Return

NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 News, Ratings, and Charts

SPY – Why does Steve Reitmeister believe that this recent rally for stocks (SPY) is running out of steam? And why does he think that the bear market will return in September? Get the full details in the story below.

By Steve Reitmeister
Aug 25, 2020

Steve Reitmeister is a 40 year investment veteran who has been a reluctant bull the last few months. That is because he saw the market taking on the properties of a bubble and got on board for the ride higher.

Meaning that the main lesson learned from past market bubbles is to join the rally to be part of the gains. However, the key to success is to not get caught up in the “irrational exuberance” of it all. This will allow you to be sober enough to parachute out before stocks tumble back down to earth. Even better you can employ a trading strategy to actually profit from the market’s decline.

This unique view of the investment world is why Steve was invited to be one of the distinguished guests of the MoneyShow’s online summit on Thursday August 20th to share his market outlook and trading plan. That is where he provided this new presentation that is available to you watch free on demand:

Watch Now: Prepare for the Bear Markets Return

Steve Reitmeister wants to set the record straight with this presentation to help investors outperform the rest of the year. In order to do that he covers these vital topics:

  • Why Still a Long Term Bear Market
  • Presidential Election Historically Rough for Stocks
  • Write In Ballots Could Result in Delayed Election Results…and Market Mayhem
  • Why September is the Worst Month of Year for Stocks
  • Trading Strategy to Generate Gains as Bear Market Returns
  • Top 11 Picks for Today’s Market
  • And more to get you ready to succeed the rest of the year.

Watch Now: Prepare for the Bear Markets Return

Even if you believe that this rally has merit and the next bull market has already begun, you still owe it to yourself to understand the stumbling blocks ahead for stocks starting in September.

Learn More About Steve Reitmeister

 

SPY shares were trading at $344.12 per share on Tuesday afternoon, up $1.20 (+0.35%). Year-to-date, SPY has gained 8.02%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...


