Steve Reitmeister is a 40 year investment veteran who has been a reluctant bull the last few months. That is because he saw the market taking on the properties of a bubble and got on board for the ride higher.

Meaning that the main lesson learned from past market bubbles is to join the rally to be part of the gains. However, the key to success is to not get caught up in the “irrational exuberance” of it all. This will allow you to be sober enough to parachute out before stocks tumble back down to earth. Even better you can employ a trading strategy to actually profit from the market’s decline.

This unique view of the investment world is why Steve was invited to be one of the distinguished guests of the MoneyShow’s online summit on Thursday August 20th to share his market outlook and trading plan. That is where he provided this new presentation that is available to you watch free on demand:

Watch Now: Prepare for the Bear Markets Return

Steve Reitmeister wants to set the record straight with this presentation to help investors outperform the rest of the year. In order to do that he covers these vital topics:

Why Still a Long Term Bear Market

Presidential Election Historically Rough for Stocks

Write In Ballots Could Result in Delayed Election Results…and Market Mayhem

Why September is the Worst Month of Year for Stocks

Trading Strategy to Generate Gains as Bear Market Returns

Top 11 Picks for Today’s Market

And more to get you ready to succeed the rest of the year.

Even if you believe that this rally has merit and the next bull market has already begun, you still owe it to yourself to understand the stumbling blocks ahead for stocks starting in September.

Learn More About Steve Reitmeister

