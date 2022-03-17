REVISED: 2022 Stock Market Outlook

Bulls and Bears alike need to take a step back and assess where things stand with the stock market (SPY). On the one hand high inflation, hawkish Fed and the Russia/Ukraine crisis are casting a dark cloud over the market. On the other hand, there is still many reasons to believe that this is just a temporary detour before the bull market gets back on track. To help explore these conflicting idea, 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister has put together a timely new presentation: "REVISED: 2022 Stock Market Outlook". Read on for full details below plus link to see the presentation today…

Steve Reitmeister

Mar 17, 2022


I just wanted to share with you my brand new presentation recorded live earlier this week at the Mad Hedge Investor Summit:

REVISED: 2022 Stock Market Outlook

The title should be self-explanatory. Meaning this year started out bullish and then stocks hit the skids with some investors screaming that the next bear market is upon.

Why?

Because of a nasty cocktail combining high inflation, hawkish Fed, and the great uncertainties stemming from the Russia/Ukraine cross.

For as bad as it looks in the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and Small Cap indices are already down more than 20%. The bears certainly can point to that to help make their point.

Even worse, I also saw a study that nearly a quarter of all stocks have lost 50% or more from their recent peaks.

With that kind of backdrop it is vital to significantly REVISE one’s market outlook made at the beginning of the year.

Before you take this to mean that I too am in the bearish camp…that is not exactly true.

Yes, I do see good reason for the recent correction. Yet I also see why there shouldn’t be that much more downside before the bull market can get back on track.

All in all my new presentation covers the following topics:

  • Current Market Conditions
  • Why Bull Case > Bear Case
  • Trading Plan to Outperform
  • 100 Best Stocks for Today’s Market

Start enjoying this on-demand presentation by clicking the link below:

REVISED: 2022 Stock Market Outlook

Steve Reitmeister…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)
CEO, StockNews & Editor of Reitmeister Total Return

REVISED: 2022 Stock Market Outlook

SPY shares fell $1.88 (-0.43%) in after-hours trading Thursday. Year-to-date, SPY has declined -7.14%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...


