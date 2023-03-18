REVISED: 2023 Stock Market Outlook

NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his most complete and up to the minute analysis of what lies ahead for investors the rest of 2023. First a return of the nasty bear market with the S&P 500 (SPY) making news lows. Yet just at the darkest hour the new bull market will emerge ushering in tremendous gains to investors who time it right. Steve shares his trading plan along with top 7 picks to profit on the way to bear market bottom. Next he shares a plan to buy the market bottom with 2 top picks set to rally 100%+.

Steve ReitmeisterBy Steve Reitmeister

Mar 18, 2023


The original market outlook I created in December is now outdated. Just too much has changed these past few months.

Not just the shocking rally to start the new year…but now we have to entertain the notion of what a potential banking crisis means for stock prices.

This led to me record a brand new presentation this week that you should watch before placing your next trade:

REVISED: 2023 Stock Market Outlook >

Not convinced?

OK, let me pull back the curtain a little wider on the main contents:

  • 5 Warnings Signs the Bear Returns Starting Now!
  • Banking Crisis Concerns Another Nail in the Coffin
  • How Low Will Stocks Go?
  • 7 Timely Trades to Profit on the Way Down
  • Plan to Bottom Fish @ Market Bottom
  • 2 Trades with 100%+ Upside Potential as New Bull Emerges
  • And Much More!

If these ideas appeal to you, then please click below to access this vital presentation now:

REVISED: 2023 Stock Market Outlook >

Wishing you a world of investment success!


Steve Reitmeister…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)
CEO, Stock News Network and Editor, Reitmeister Total Return

SPY shares . Year-to-date, SPY has gained 3.58%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...


