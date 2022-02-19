Same Old Same Old in the Stock Market

NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust News, Ratings, and Charts

SPY – We all have unique strengths and weaknesses. I would like to think that my strength is making sense of a highly irrational stock market and charting a course to outperform (you, of course, should be the final judge on that front). My weakness is that I truly hate repeating myself. That said, today I will attempt to look though a fresh lens at what I have been saying over the last week or so. Read on below for more….

Steve ReitmeisterBy Steve Reitmeister

Feb 19, 2022


(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary published February 18th, 2022 from the POWR Value newsletter).

Part of my job is to come up with fresh commentary twice a week to explain a market that oft times is playing like a warped record.

That task weighs on me heavily today as there is not much more to say beyond what has already been said…

What I said in POWR Value commentary last week is still 100% true today: Read that commentary here.

And that sits on top of my unchanged bullish market outlook shared in detail in the Platinum members webinar on 2/7: Watch that here.

Just for clarity, we do have inflation…but it is natural in a rebounding economy and it will moderate.

And just for clarity, the Fed will raise rates…but that is still from the lowest levels in HUMAN HISTORY.

So until rates get above the historic norms of 3.5% on the 10 year Treasury…then lets stop wasting time talking about it like it’s a problem…cuz it ain’t!

And yes, I fully expect Russia to not give a hoot about what the rest world thinks and will in time invade the Ukraine.

But the likelihood of that affecting the US economy in any meaningful way, is incredibly low.

Add to that the historical fact that warfare is actually bullish and I am not even the slightest bit interested in becoming bearish at this time.

And as Forest Gump would oft state…”that’s all I gotta say about that”.

 What To Do Next?

If you’d like to see more top value stocks, then you should check out our free special report:

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

What makes these stocks great additions to any portfolio?

First, because they are all undervalued companies with exciting upside potential.

But even more important, is that they are all A rated Strong Buys according to our coveted POWR Ratings system. Yes, that same system where top-rated stocks have averaged a +31.10% annual return.

Click below now to see these 7 stellar value stocks with the right stuff to outperform in the coming months.

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

All the Best!

Steve Reitmeister
CEO StockNews.com & Editor of POWR Value trading service

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

100 Best Stocks for 2022

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

SPY shares closed at $434.23 on Friday, down $-2.83 (-0.65%). Year-to-date, SPY has declined -8.58%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SPYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
.INXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DIAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
IWMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
QQQGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

DON’T Buy Value Stocks!

Traditional value investing has 3 serious flaws that plague investors. But don’t mistake that for thinking that value investing doesn’t work. The key is to eliminate these flaws to uncover consistent winners that greatly top the S&P 500 (SPY). In fact, we will share with you a value strategy that has topped the overall market by nearly 4 to 1. Read on below for more…
Feb 18, 2022 | 6:54pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Automotive Industry in 2022: The Complete Investors Guide

The automotive industry accounts for about 4% of global GDP. The industry is also going through a period of disruption due to EVs and autonomous driving which will create its own set of winners and losers. That’s why investors should consider top auto stocks such as Honda Motor Company (HMC), Autozone (AZO), Genuine Parts Company (GPC), Volkswagen (VWAGY), and AutoNation (AN).
Feb 17, 2022 | 3:35pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

100 Best Stocks for 2022

2022 is a key year for investors. The easy money from the start of the current bull market via the S&P 500 (SPY) has already come and gone. That is why volatility keeps coming wave after wave. Now gains for the average investor will slow down...but who wants to be average? The path to outperformance just became easier with our listing of the 100 Best Stocks for 2022. Get full details below...
Feb 10, 2022 | 6:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Tech Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in February

The technology industry is not in great shape right now due to expected interest rate hikes this year. And while the unabating demand for tech solutions in the digital era might help big tech companies survive a high-interest-rate environment, in our view SentinelOne (S), Marqeta (MQ), C3.ai (AI), and Velo3D (VLD) do not look well-positioned to stay afloat. So, these stocks are best avoided now. Read on.
Feb 18, 2022 | 8:26am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

100 Best Stocks for 2022

2022 is a key year for investors. The easy money from the start of the current bull market via the S&P 500 (SPY) has already come and gone. That is why volatility keeps coming wave after wave. Now gains for the average investor will slow down...but who wants to be average? The path to outperformance just became easier with our listing of the 100 Best Stocks for 2022. Get full details below...
Feb 10, 2022 | 6:41pm

Read More Stories

More SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SPY News