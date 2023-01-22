Stock Trading Plan for 2023

SPY – 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his most complete and up to the minute analysis of what lies ahead in 2023. First a return of the bear market with the S&P 500 (SPY) making news lows. Yet just at the darkest hour the new bull market will emerge ushering in tremendous gains to investors who time it right. Steve shares his trading plan along with top 9 picks to profit on the way to bear market bottom. Next he shares a plan to buy the market bottom with 2 top picks set to rally 100%+. Get the full story below….

Steve ReitmeisterBy Steve Reitmeister

Jan 22, 2023


The new year has gotten off to a bullish start. That is very typical behavior as the act of flipping the calendar over often comes with a fresh round of optimism.

But is being bullish the wisest approach given the ever darkening recessionary storm clouds?

It is for this reason you should watch my brand new presentation:

Stock Trading Plan for 2023 >

Not convinced?

Consider that there are 3 rock solid indicators that are right now SCREAMING recession.

And then realize that the average bear market decline is 34% which equates to 3,180 for the S&P 500…yes, a good deal below where we stand now.

And then consider that I have lined up 9 perfect trades to profit on the way down.

And finally, just for good measure, I tell you how I plan to bottom fish for the next bull market. This includes 2 trades with 100% upside potential as the new bull market emerges.

If these ideas appeal to you, then please click below to access this vital presentation now:

Stock Trading Plan for 2023 >

Wishing you a world of investment success!


Steve Reitmeister…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)
CEO, Stock News Network and Editor, Reitmeister Total Return

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2023 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

SPY shares were trading at $391.92 per share on Friday afternoon, up $3.28 (+0.84%). Year-to-date, SPY has gained 2.48%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...


