Top 10 Growth Stocks

NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust News, Ratings, and Charts

SPY – Growth stocks are not in favor. In fact, the recent tech stock sell off is scaring many investors away from all Risk On, growth oriented stocks. However, this stock market (SPY) is providing profitable growth stocks if you look in the right place. Like those produced from our Top 10 Growth Stocks strategy sporting a average annual return of +46.42%. If you would like to learn more about this strategy, including the next trades coming out soon, the read on below for more…

Steve ReitmeisterBy Steve Reitmeister

Oct 7, 2021


Tuesday October 6th was an important day for investors

Why?

That is when I shared details on our proprietary Top 10 Growth Stocks strategy with +46.42% average annual return. This strategy was many years in the making and already producing impressive gains for investors.

Not only does it score well in bull markets. Truly, its results in bear markets are even more impressive.

I share full details on this new strategy, and the first picks to emerge, in this new presentation you can access now:

How to Find the Best Growth Stocks?

The key first step in this presentation is to share the pitfalls of growth investing. Yes, it is most every investors favorite group of stocks. Unfortunately the research is clear that they are actually the least profitable stocks available. I explain the reasons why in this presentation.

Better yet, I breakdown an easy to follow 3 step process to avoid the usual growth stock landmines. Instead it will get you focused on the best growth stocks for today’s market.

And yes, we share with you insights on the next picks coming from this coveted Top 10 Growth Stocks strategy.

The sad fact is that there are so many unscrupulous marketers in the investment field that they make it seem like you can turn pennies into millions overnight. We all know that is rubbish.

Unfortunately it has turned investors numb to when a truly helpful investment tool is created. In this case we are talking about a leading data scientist putting in years of work to develop a stock rating system that consistently outperforms the market (Yes, I am talking about the POWR Ratings).

And then digging deeper into how to narrow down that universe to just the 10 best growth stocks. This process leads to fewer stocks while also greatly increasing the performance.

So yes, +46.42% a year won’t make you a millionaire overnight. But it will certainly give you a serious advantage over the market that leads to greater investment success in the months and years ahead.

If that appeals to you, and you want to learn more about the Top 10 Growth Stocks strategy, then click below to get access to this timely investment presentation:

How to Find the Best Growth Stocks?

Wishing you a world of investment success!


Steve Reitmeister

…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)
CEO, Stock News Network and Editor, Reitmeister Total Return

 

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

How to Beat the Market the Rest of the Year?

SPY shares were trading at $438.65 per share on Thursday afternoon, up $3.75 (+0.86%). Year-to-date, SPY has gained 18.47%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SPYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
.INXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DIAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
IWMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
QQQGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 10 Growth Stocks

Growth stocks are not in favor. In fact, the recent tech stock sell off is scaring many investors away from all Risk On, growth oriented stocks. However, this stock market (SPY) is providing profitable growth stocks if you look in the right place. Like those produced from our Top 10 Growth Stocks strategy sporting a average annual return of +46.42%. If you would like to learn more about this strategy, including the next trades coming out soon, the read on below for more...
Oct 7, 2021 | 4:21pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Reitmeister Answers Key Investor Questions

The recent stock market (SPY) volatility has created a lot of confusion amongst investors including a concern that this bull run is over. 40 year market veteran, Steve Reitmeister, answers the key questions on investors minds at this time including why the market is pulling back from the highs? And whether its time to buy once again? Get all those answers and more in the new commentary that follows...
Oct 5, 2021 | 11:15pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

This Week’s Stock Under $10 is TransGlobe Energy

Oil is in a bull market that is just getting started. For investors, there is tremendous opportunity in small-cap energy stocks which remain significantly undervalued. Read more to find out why TransGlobe Energy (TGA) is our featured stock of the week.
Sep 30, 2021 | 9:39am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Genesco is My Value Stock of the Week

While business was tough for Genesco Inc. (GCO) last year during he pandemic, the apparel and footwear provider bounced back this year with a year to date return of 100%. The best part, though, is that the stock is extremely undervalued, which is why investors should take a look.
Oct 1, 2021 | 4:19pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

This Week’s Stock Under $10 is TransGlobe Energy

Oil is in a bull market that is just getting started. For investors, there is tremendous opportunity in small-cap energy stocks which remain significantly undervalued. Read more to find out why TransGlobe Energy (TGA) is our featured stock of the week.
Sep 30, 2021 | 9:39am

Read More Stories

More SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SPY News