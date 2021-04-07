Top 10 Growth Stocks

NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 News, Ratings, and Charts

SPY – Let me prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that we are in the midst of a stock market bubble. Even better, let me explain why stocks (SPY) will rise for another 12-24 months so you can ride it higher and then parachute out at the peak. And just for good measure I will share my top 10 stocks for today’s market. Read on below for more…

Steve ReitmeisterBy Steve Reitmeister

Apr 7, 2021


Tuesday April 6th was an important day for investors

Why?

That is when we unveiled our Top 10 Growth Stocks strategy with +46.42% average annual return. This strategy was many years in the making and finally ready to share with investors.

Not only does it score well in bull markets. Truly, its results in bear markets are even more impressive.

We share full details on this new strategy, and the first picks to emerge, in this new presentation you can access now:

Where Are the Best Growth Stocks?

This presentation was hosted by myself, Steve Reitmeister, and our Chief Growth Strategist, Jaimini Desai. There we breakdown the 3 step process used to unearth the best growth stocks for today’s market.

And yes, we share with you insights on the next picks coming from this coveted Top 10 Growth Stocks strategy.

The sad fact is that there are so many unscrupulous marketers in the investment field that they make it seem like you can turn pennies into millions overnight. We all know that is rubbish.

Unfortunately it has turned investors numb to when a truly helpful investment tool is created. In this case we are talking about a leading data scientist putting in years of work to develop a stock rating system that consistently outperforms the market (Yes, I am talking about the POWR Ratings).

And then digging deeper into how to narrow down that universe to just the 10 best growth stocks. This process leads to fewer stocks while also greatly increasing the performance.

So yes, +46.42% a year won’t make you a millionaire overnight. But it will certainly give you an advantage over the market that leads to greater investment success in the months and years ahead.

If that appeals to you, and you want to learn more about the Top 10 Growth Stocks strategy, then click below to get access to this timely investment presentation:

Where Are the Best Growth Stocks?

Wishing you a world of investment success!


Steve Reitmeister

…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)
CEO, Stock News Network and Editor, Reitmeister Total Return

SPY shares were trading at $406.05 per share on Wednesday afternoon, down $0.07 (-0.02%). Year-to-date, SPY has gained 8.96%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...


