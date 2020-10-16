Top 11 Picks for Today’s Market

SPY – Why is the outlook for stocks (SPY) looking so bad into the election? And conversely why should stocks leap higher after the election is finalized? The answer to that and more awaits you in Steve Reitmeister’s most up to date market outlook and trading plan. Including his top 11 picks for today’s market.

By Steve Reitmeister
Oct 16, 2020

Steve Reitmeister is a 40 year investment veteran who recently shared his most up to date market outlook, trading plan and top 11 picks for today’s market in this timely presentation: How Will the Election Impact Your Trading?

Steve has been commended for reading the tea leaves correctly on the 2020 stock market. For example, he saw the bubble forming in tech stocks and took a large allocation to the group. This led to ample outperformance during the summer.

And just when most other investors were celebrating the new highs he called for the bubble to pop in September. This was explained in recent articles including:

Beware Stocks in September?

Will Stocks Fall into Historical September Slump?

Yet these articles were written more than a month ago. And in this fast paced world quite a lot has changed. That is why you need to watch this updated presentation to understand the following key topics for investors:

  • Why is the long term outlook “mildly” bullish?
  • The trouble that lies ahead for stocks with the Presidential election
    • Historically stocks tumble into the election
    • Delayed election results because of millions of write in ballots is a given
    • CONTESTED election results is a scary possibility that is only growing in likelihood. Goldman Sachs believes market will easily drop 10% if this happens.
  • Trading plan to get more defensive before the election including the Top 11 picks for today’s market.
  • Plus the trading plan for after the election. This includes highlights of the types of stocks likely to lead the way higher. (HINT: Not the same tech stocks that have led the way the past few months).
  • And much more…

Adding all the above together you start to appreciate why the odds are stacked against the stock market from here through the election. That is why you need to watch this new investment presentation to get more defensive into the election…and then prepare to ride the right stocks higher in the post election rally.

Click here to watch now!

 

Learn More About Steve Reitmeister

SPY shares were trading at $348.64 per share on Friday afternoon, up $1.14 (+0.33%). Year-to-date, SPY has gained 9.88%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...


