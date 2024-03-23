Updated 2024 Stock Market Outlook

SPY – The bull market continues to rage on with the S&P 500 (SPY) making new highs. That is the past…the question is what does the future hold? That is why 44 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister provides this updated 2024 Stock Market Outlook to help you carve a path to outperformance the rest of the year. Read on below for the full story…

Steve ReitmeisterBy Steve Reitmeister

Mar 23, 2024


Tell me if you see the pattern…

2019 Bull Market

2020 Bear Market

2021 Bull Market

2022 Bear Market

2023 Bull Market

Given the above, the logical question on everyone’s mind should be…Will the bear market come back again in 2024?

This led to me record a brand new presentation this week that covers vital topics including:

  • How Did We Get Here?
  • What Comes Next?
  • S&P 500 (SPY) Year End Target
  • Trading Plan
  • 12 Top Stocks to Buy Now
  • And Much More!

Gain access to this vital presentation now by clicking below:

Let me pull back the curtain on this presentation just a little more so you can appreciate why now is the perfect time to watch this presentation…

The goal was to give you a running head start to outperform the rest of the year.

First off, we need to appreciate the easy has been made this year given a 46% gain from the bear market bottom.

Second, that many sectors of the market are not just fully valued…but quite overvalued. 

So, this means the path to future outperformance is investing in many of the sectors and stocks that have been left behind.

Gladly we have a big advantage with our POWR Ratings model to find healthy growing companies trading at a discount.

Focusing on those stocks has led to a 31% return since the beginning of November vastly outperforming the broader market.

And now I am zeroing in on 12 stocks that have the right ingredients to generate substantial gains the rest of the year.

All this and more awaits you in my new presentation. So, just click below to start watching now:

Wishing you a world of investment success!

Steve Reitmeister
…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)
CEO StockNews.com & Editor of Reitmeister Total Return

SPY shares were trading at $521.56 per share on Friday morning, down $0.64 (-0.12%). Year-to-date, SPY has gained 10.07%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...


