SPY – Please do not assume this bear market is over. History provides many lessons on how bear markets work and thus why the S&P 500 (SPY) could easily fall another 20% or more from current levels. That is the past. Now we need to focus on the future like how low the stocks will go…and the best trades to stay on the right side of the market action. All that and more is in Steve Reitmeister updated “Bear Market Game Plan”. Read on below for more…

Steve ReitmeisterBy Steve Reitmeister

Oct 1, 2022


This week I shared a brand-new live presentation to investors at the MoneyShow’s Online Expo that reveals my updated “Bear Market Game Plan”. Just click below to start viewing the on-demand version now.

Bear Market Game Plan >

In this timely presentation I share full details on:

  • 3 Reasons Why STILL a Bear Market
  • How Low Will Stocks Go?
  • 9 Trades to Profit on the Way Down
  • And Why It’s Not Too Late to Get on Board Now!

While most investors head for the hills as soon as the bear begins to roar, now is not the time to run away in fear.

That’s because bear markets CAN be tamed!

In fact, they offer one of the best opportunities to make money…but only if you know which strategies to employ so you can profit now.

Also you need to have a game plan ready to start buying at the bottom for the next bull market to emerge. Because if you are late to the party you are going to miss some of the biggest gains of the decade.

If these ideas appeal to you, then please click below to access this vital presentation now:

Bear Market Game Plan >

Wishing you a world of investment success!

Steve Reitmeister

…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)
CEO StockNews.com & Editor of Reitmeister Total Return

SPY shares were trading at $357.18 per share on Friday afternoon, down $5.61 (-1.55%). Year-to-date, SPY has declined -23.93%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...


