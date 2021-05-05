(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary from the Reitmeister Total Return newsletter).

Last Friday my commentary spoke about the market doing the “Hokey Pokey”. In essence, the market had a pretty strong April rallying up more than 5% to a new high at 4,218. And now it is time to take a rest.

So yes, 4,200 will prove to be a spot of resistance followed by some combination of pullback, consolidation, sector rotation. Or in other words…VOLATILITY.

We have seen this 1001 times before. And we will see it 1001 times more in the future. The point being this is the natural way of the market.

Rally > Resistance > Consolidation/Sector Rotation (aka volatility) > Build Energy to Breakout to New Highs.

Reity, why are you so confident this time isn’t different?

First, it is rarely different. And when it is you will see greater bearish catalysts at play.

Second, because I have been investing for 40 years so I have seen this 4004 times or more.

Third, low interest rates still make stocks 2.5X more attractive than bonds. (really…this is the biggest reason making it fairly unnecessary to continue the conversation…but we shall to lock this lesson into place).

Fourth, coming off yet another strong earnings season. Ample details shared in last week’s commentary.

Fifth, economic data continues to show improvement across the board. I have detailed this week by week in commentary. And most recently you have another strong monthly ISM Manufacturing report. No doubt ISM Services and Employment reports later this week will continue to point to continued economic expansion.

Sixth, the Coronavirus #s in the US are dropping as vaccine adoption is well ahead of pace.

Seventh, Biden’s State of the Union address was filled with lots of items that would spark economic growth. This is not Steve Reitmeister, or other Wall Street experts, agreeing that these are the RIGHT policies. It is simply a clear-eyed view that the government checkbook is WIDE OPEN which is stimulative to the economy > corporate earnings > share prices.

There is no reason to go beyond this point because the above is plenty good enough. So our game plan is to keep our calm and act like we have been there before (cuz we have 😉 )

This will allow us to not get shaken out of our quality stocks during this volatile period. Instead we will hang on with great confidence that they will rebound with gusto when the next bull run emerges. And if any great buy the dip opportunity emerges, then we will quickly take action.

SPY shares were trading at $416.90 per share on Wednesday afternoon, up $1.28 (+0.31%). Year-to-date, SPY has gained 11.87%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

