With Earnings Season Taking Center Stage Are We Past the Worst of the Correction?

NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust News, Ratings, and Charts

SPY – You knew the bottoming process on this correction would not be easy. Once it seemed like the coast was clear on Wednesday the market tumbled a nasty -2.44% on Thursday. Today was a more enjoyable session with lots of green arrows popping up. They key is not to look day to day…but week to week or even month to month to measure progress. Now let’s turn our attention to recent events to see what is propelling stock prices at this time and what that means for the weeks ahead. Read on below….

Steve ReitmeisterBy Steve Reitmeister

Feb 5, 2022


(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary published February 04, 2022 from the POWR Value newsletter).

In that week over week view the S&P 500 (SPY) is +1.56% above last Friday’s tally which is a welcome sit. Gladly POWR Value Portfolio is up +3.58% in that time.

Earnings season is currently taking center stage. There have been some big misses like Meta/Facebook and Goldman Sachs.

But gladly even more impressive beats like Microsoft, Apple and Amazon (and a few of our own in the POWR Value portfolio like Columbia Sportswear today).

The key is that the overall quality of earnings season, with mostly raised guidance for the future, is rebuilding investor confidence that they need to get back to riding the bull.

That’s because with all the negatives recently highlighted like inflation, Fed action, Omicron etc is still not knocking the economy off track. And if that is true…then there is no need to keep hitting the sell button.

Furthermore ISM Services this week came in at a robust 59.9 with New Orders even better at 61.7. Once again, anything above 55 on these ISM reports is a sign of great economic improvement.

ISM Manufacturing earlier in the week was almost as strong as the Services reading.

That economic improvement party continued this morning with a MUCH better than expected Government Employment report.

It was only supposed to show 30,000 jobs added given the typical January release of extra workers hired temporarily for the holiday shopping season. And yet that came in at 467,000 jobs added.

Reity, are you saying the market will just be on a big bull run from here?

No. I am saying the long term picture is bullish. And we will make new highs this year.

What is unclear is the journey to get there because each day is a mystery. And the pattern of positive vs. negative days is nearly impossible to guestimate in advance.

However, if your eyes are firmly set on the positive long term horizon, and your portfolio is loaded up with healthy companies trading at attractive prices, then WHENEVER the bull run unfolds you will be in a position to benefit.

And yes, that is exactly the plan we have in place which is working out pretty darn well.

What To Do Next?

If you’d like to see more top value stocks, then you should check out our free special report:

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

What makes these stocks great additions to any portfolio?

First, because they are all undervalued companies with exciting upside potential.

But even more important, is that they are all A rated Strong Buys according to our coveted POWR Ratings system. Yes, that same system where top-rated stocks have averaged a +31.10% annual return.

Click below now to see these 7 stellar value stocks with the right stuff to outperform in the coming months.

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

All the Best!

Steve Reitmeister
CEO StockNews.com & Editor of POWR Value trading service

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

SPY shares closed at $448.70 on Friday, up $2.10 (+0.47%). Year-to-date, SPY has declined -5.53%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SPYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
.INXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DIAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
IWMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
QQQGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Steps to AVOID Dangerous Growth Stocks

Finding the right growth stocks to add to your portfolio is no easy task. But if you know how to find these hidden gems, they can become some of the most profitable stocks you will ever own. In today's commentary, I'll discuss what makes growth stocks so exciting and appealing, and how to avoid the all too common pitfalls of investing in these types of companies. Read on below to find out more...
Feb 4, 2022 | 9:56am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in February

Rising inflation and the Fed’s signal that it will raise interest rates multiple times this year fostered high market volatility last month. And although the major market indexes rose for the third consecutive trading session yesterday, many analysts expect the market to remain volatile this year. Given this backdrop, we think investors could sidestep market volatility to a degree by adding dividend aristocrats Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), The Coca-Cola Company (KO), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), and Emerson Electric (EMR) to their portfolios in February. Let’s discuss.
Feb 2, 2022 | 8:06am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is the Stock Market Correction Over?

January was brutal for investors as the stock market (SPY) endured the first real correction in nearly 2 years. Now with stocks bouncing back from bottom we have to wonder if it is truly safe yet. Meaning is the correction over? And what happens next for the stock market? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his views in the commentary below…
Feb 2, 2022 | 11:45am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Undervalued Chip Stocks to Grab in the Sell-Off

Stock futures have tumbled after a four-day equity market rally that followed the January sell-off. Nevertheless, the semiconductor industry has been propelled to new heights over the last year and is expected to continue growing, driven by strong demand. So, semiconductor chip stocks ASE Technology (ASX), Diodes (DIOD), Himax (HIMX), and ChipMOS (IMOS) look undervalued at their current prices considering their solid fundamentals. Thus, we think these stocks could be solid additions to one’s portfolio now. Read on for a closer examination of these names.
Feb 3, 2022 | 2:38pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is the Stock Market Correction Over?

January was brutal for investors as the stock market (SPY) endured the first real correction in nearly 2 years. Now with stocks bouncing back from bottom we have to wonder if it is truly safe yet. Meaning is the correction over? And what happens next for the stock market? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his views in the commentary below…
Feb 2, 2022 | 11:45am

Read More Stories

More SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SPY News