TAL Education Group is Approaching a Critical Technical Level

NYSE: TAL | TAL Education Group American Depositary Shares News, Ratings, and Charts

TAL – A support level has formed int he chart of descending triangle has formed in the chart of TAL Education Group (TAL). If this support level is broken, the stock could see a breakdown. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trade.

Christian TharpBy Christian Tharp

Mar 12, 2021


A key level of support has formed in the chart of TAL Education Group (TAL).  If this level is broken, a breakdown is expected.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of TAL (NYSE: TAL) below with added notations:

TAL has created a key level of support at the $65 (green) level over the past several months. The stock is making its way back down to that level again and if the support were to break, lower prices will likely follow. 

Therefore, if the stock were to break below the support level, a short position could be entered.

Want to Discover More Great Trades?

I have explored virtually every flavor of technical analysis and chart pattern known to mankind. The sad fact is that the vast majority of them don’t work at all.

That is why I recently put together this special report to help investors focus on the only 5 chart patterns that matter…the ones that lead to the most timely and profitable stock trades. Click below to get your copy now!

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

Have a good trading day!

Good luck!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

TAL shares fell $1.03 (-1.50%) in premarket trading Friday. Year-to-date, TAL has declined -5.61%, versus a 4.79% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
TALGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

11 Top Stocks for March 2021

Get this newly updated stock market (SPY) outlook from Steve Reitmeister. He discusses his year end target for the S&P 500 and the formula for success to stay one step ahead of the pack. This includes a peek at his top 11 stocks for 2021. Read on for the full story...
Mar 10, 2021 | 5:54pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Buy the Dip on Broadcom?

Broadcom (AVGO) is at the intersection of several bullish trends - strong semiconductor demand, 5G, booming iPhone sales, and infrastructure spending. It’s become even more attractively priced in recent days due to the tech selloff despite a strong earnings report. Read on to find out why AVGO is my Stock of the Week.
Mar 8, 2021 | 4:20pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Electric Vehicle Supplier Stocks to Consider Adding to Your Portfolio

The electric vehicle (EV) industry has been growing at a hurry-up pace since last year due to favorable government policies and lower recurring costs compared to traditional vehicles. EV supplier companies such as TE Connectivity (TEL), Magna International (MGA), and Lear Corporation (LEA) have been capitalizing on the emerging trend by investing more to develop innovative driver-friendly features and cost-effective products. As a result, their stocks are expected to generate solid returns. Let us explain.
Mar 10, 2021 | 5:17pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Down 9% YTD, is Apple Stock a Buy?

Apple (AAPL) has become synonymous with the tech industry and has been one of the best performing FAANG stocks over the past year. However, the recent broad technology sell-off led to a decline in the price of its stock. And because the tech sector is expected to witness a further pullback as investors rotate into turnaround stocks, the question is will AAPL be able to regain its luster and remain an investor-favorite in the near term? Read more to find out.
Mar 10, 2021 | 3:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Electric Vehicle Supplier Stocks to Consider Adding to Your Portfolio

The electric vehicle (EV) industry has been growing at a hurry-up pace since last year due to favorable government policies and lower recurring costs compared to traditional vehicles. EV supplier companies such as TE Connectivity (TEL), Magna International (MGA), and Lear Corporation (LEA) have been capitalizing on the emerging trend by investing more to develop innovative driver-friendly features and cost-effective products. As a result, their stocks are expected to generate solid returns. Let us explain.
Mar 10, 2021 | 5:17pm

Read More Stories

More TAL Education Group American Depositary Shares (TAL) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All TAL News