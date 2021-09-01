Is Tesla Setting Up for a Big Move?

NASDAQ: TSLA | Tesla, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

TSLA – An up-channel chart pattern has formed in the chart of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA). If the stock breaks through the channel resistance, a breakout could occur. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity.

Christian TharpBy Christian Tharp

Sep 1, 2021


Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles. The company also sells solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation plus batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities.

In the second quarter, TSLA’s quarterly profits hit $1 billion for the first time. Driven by strong demand for both the Model 3 and Y, the company achieved record production and deliveries. Plus, the construction of its Berlin and Texas gigafactories is on track.

The company had $16.2 billion in cash on hand at the end of the most recent quarter. This compares favorably to short-term debt of only $1.1 billion. Earnings were up 232.6% year over year and analysts expect earnings to rise 81.6% year over year in the current quarter.

The stock appears overvalued with a trailing P/E of 381.2 and a forward P/E of 149.25. TSLA’s stock has shown bullish momentum since mid-May as shown in the chart below.

Take a look at the 6-month chart of TSLA below with my added notations:

Chart of TSLA provided by TradingView

TSLA has formed an up-channel chart pattern over the past few months. A channel is formed through the combination of a trend line support that runs parallel to a trend line resistance.  When it comes to channels, any (3) points can start the pattern, but a 4th test or more helps to confirm it.

Click Here to Read the Greatest Trading Book Ever Written

A long opportunity could be entered on a breakout above the channel resistance. A short trade could be entered if TSLA were to break below the channel support.

Want to Discover More Great Trades?

What is better than finding the 1 attractive stock in this article?

Discovering 5 timely trades…like the ones in this new special report. Click below to claim your free copy now!

5 Stocks Ready to BREAKOUT!

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

Top 12 Stocks for the Rest of the Year

5 Stocks Ready to BREAKOUT!

TSLA shares fell $1.59 (-0.22%) in premarket trading Wednesday. Year-to-date, TSLA has gained 4.07%, versus a 21.96% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
TSLAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Events That Could Spark the Next Bear Market

Yes its true the stock market (SPY) is still very much in bull market mode. However, it is prudent for investors to ever stay on vigilant watch for the events that could lead to the next bear market. This article explores the 3 most likely scenarios...where they stand now...and how to react if things do worsen. Read on for more...
Sep 7, 2021 | 5:46pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Looking for Growth Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys

After a rotation into value stocks earlier this year, growth stocks have rebounded and are showing bullish momentum due to a strong economy and the transitory nature of inflation, which is why investors should consider growth stocks such as HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA), Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA), and Dillard's, Inc. (DDS).
Sep 7, 2021 | 9:40am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Signet: A Jewel of a Value Stock

With valuations sky high on many stocks, you might think it would be hard to find a great value stock. But that's not the case if you use our POWR Ratings service. Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) is not only trading at a low valuation, but is also growing, giving you the best of both worlds.
Sep 8, 2021 | 2:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Growth Stock of the Week: Integra Lifesciences

Integra Lifescience Holdings (IART) is our growth stock of the week. The company has shown an ability to consistently grow by entering new markets and raise margins. Further, the stock is quite attractive from a value perspective.
Sep 7, 2021 | 12:26pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Signet: A Jewel of a Value Stock

With valuations sky high on many stocks, you might think it would be hard to find a great value stock. But that's not the case if you use our POWR Ratings service. Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) is not only trading at a low valuation, but is also growing, giving you the best of both worlds.
Sep 8, 2021 | 2:41pm

Read More Stories

More Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All TSLA News