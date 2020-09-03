The Best Retail Stock to Own Next Week

NYSE: UAA | Under Armour, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

UAA – Though Under Armor Inc (NYSE:UAA) is down 50% this year, the stock could be setting up for a strong move higher. Find out why.

By Bernie Schaeffer
Sep 3, 2020

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Next week marks not only the unofficial end of summer, but a holiday-shortened week and much-needed break for many. As Labor Day week looms, some seasonal quantitative data suggests retail stock Under Armor Inc (NYSE:UAA) might be worth a closer look.

Earlier this week, we profiled the 25 best stocks to own during Labor Day week. Yesterday, we narrowed the focus to look at the 25 best-performing stocks on the S&P 500 during Labor Day week. Stocks had to have at least eight years’ worth of returns to make the list, which was cultivated by Schaeffer’s Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White. Under Armour stock has generated the third healthiest average returns, at 2.8%, and has ended the week higher 80% of the time. It’s also worth noting that UAA is the only stock in the personal goods sector to show up on the list.

The athleisure retailer has taken a 50% haircut in 2020, but has managed to tack on 10% this quarter. A move higher and of similar magnitude would have Under Armour stock knocking on the door of the $11 level for the first time in three weeks. Since early July, UAA’s 80-day moving average has emerged as a floor, an area that coincides with the round $10 level.

A short squeeze could keep the wind at the equity’s back. Short interest fell by 18.5% in the two most recent reporting periods. However, the 19.18 million shares sold short still account for a healthy 10.2% of UAA’s total available float.

The options pits are predominantly focused on calls, despite limited absolute volume. In the past 10 days, 4,717 calls have exchanged hands on the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), compared to just 401 puts. The resultant call/put volume ratio of 11.76 sits two percentage points from an annual high, suggesting a healthier-than-usual appetite for bullish bets of late.

Call options are certainly an intriguing route, considering the implied volatilities call options are near parity with their put counterparts. This is per Under Armour’s 30-day implied volatility (IV) skew of 2.3%, which registers in the low 13th percentile of its 12-month range.

Keeping track of the week’s stock market activity is no easy feat. Our Schaeffer’s Market Mashup podcast gives you a quick 15-minute look at hot-button investing news and trends, as well as interviews with analysts and traders to help you craft a rock-solid options strategy. Tune into the latest episode of Market Mashup to up your investment game.

UAA shares fell $0.12 (-1.15%) in after-hours trading Thursday. Year-to-date, UAA has declined -51.71%, versus a 8.42% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Bernie Schaeffer


Bernie Schaeffer is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Schaeffer's Investment Research, the leading provider of research and analysis on the stock and options market. Schaeffer founded the company in 1981 with a single options newsletter and the product offerings have grown to nearly 25 different options trading real-time alert services and newsletters over the past 40 years. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
UAAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Will Stocks Fall into Historical September Slump?

September is typically an unkind month for the stock market (SPY). On top of that we are coming into Presidential Election season which has crushed the market in previous Septembers. Thus, for as euphoric as investors feel right now, perhaps they should consider a dose of caution at this time. Plus notes on recent AAPL & TSLA stock splits.
Sep 2, 2020 | 8:09am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Winning Stock Chart Patterns

The renewed volatility of the stock market (SPY) is a traders delight. But only if you really understand what drives stock prices and these 5 tried and true chart patterns to unlock the most timely trades.
Sep 4, 2020 | 4:33pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Growth Stocks to BUY on the Dip

After soaring for five months, the market has taken a step back the last couple days. This provides an opportunity for investors to pick up shares at a lesser price. Here are four growth stocks worth a look: Netflix (NFLX), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), LAM Research (LRCX), and Franco-Nevada (FNV).
Sep 4, 2020 | 3:01pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Silver Miners to Buy NOW

Silver has pulled back 7% following its incredible run higher that started in March. Investors should consider buying the dip. Silver miners offer the most upside, and WPM, PAAS, and SVM are the three most-attractive stocks in the sector.
Sep 4, 2020 | 1:52pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Growth Stocks to BUY on the Dip

After soaring for five months, the market has taken a step back the last couple days. This provides an opportunity for investors to pick up shares at a lesser price. Here are four growth stocks worth a look: Netflix (NFLX), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), LAM Research (LRCX), and Franco-Nevada (FNV).
Sep 4, 2020 | 3:01pm

Read More Stories

More Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All UAA News