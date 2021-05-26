5 Reasons Why Now is a Good Time to Scoop Up Shares of Vale

NYSE: VALE | Vale S.A. ADR News, Ratings, and Charts

VALE – Because construction activities are on the rise with the reopening of the world’s major economies, increasing demand for commodities such as iron ore has been boosting the performance of Brazil-based mining company Vale (VALE). The company reported impressive financials for the quarter ended March 31. And because the demand for iron ore is expected to continue increasing worldwide, we think there could be plenty of upside left in VALE stock. Read on to learn more.

Manisha ChatterjeeBy Manisha Chatterjee

May 26, 2021


Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the world’s largest producer of iron ore, pellets and nickel, Vale S.A. (VALE) is no stranger to controversy. In March, it concluded the sale of its New Caledonia nickel mining assets to a consortium that included commodity trader Trafigura, opening the way for a production restart at the site, which had been hit by political unrest.

The stock has gained 15.8% over the past three months to close yesterday’s trading session at $20.14.

VALE’s long-term performance is also impressive. It has returned 43.6% over the past three years. Furthermore, its revenue has grown at a 31% CAGR over the past three years, while its EPS grew at a 48.4% CAGR. On April 19, the company signed an investment agreement with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSY) for the acquisition of MITSY´s interest in the Moatize coal mine and in the Nacala Logistics Corridor. So, we think VALE is well positioned to gain in the coming months as construction activities resume with the reopening of the major economies.

(Note that VALE is one of the few stocks handpicked by our Chief Growth Strategist, Jaimini Desai, currently in the POWR Growth portfolio. Learn More here.)   

Here’s what we think could influence VALE’s performance in the near term:

Increasing Demand for Materials

Construction activities have been gaining pace as major economies reopen after remaining closed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Construction Enquirer, latest figures for output in March 2021 revealed that construction grew nearly 6%. Consequently, the demand for several commodities, including iron ore and steel, are on the rise, which positions VALE well to grow its revenues significantly in the near-term. That’s because the company produces iron ore and iron ore pellets, which are key raw materials for making steel, among other industrial end products.

Robust Financials

VALE’s net operating revenue climbed 81.4% year-over-year to $12.65 million for its fiscal first quarter, ended March 31. Its operating income for the quarter increased 276% year-over-year to $7.38 million. Its EPS came in at $1.09 compared to $0.05 in the prior-year period. The company’s iron ore production was 68.05 metric ton (Mt) in the quarter, up 14.2% year-over-year. Its production of finished nickel ex-VNC was 48.4 Kt, which represents a 6.8% year-over-year rise.

Reasonable Valuation

In terms of forward non-GAAP P/E ratio, VALE’s 4.70x is 71.5% lower than the 16.52x industry average. Its 3x forward EV/EBITDA is 65.6% is lower than the 8.73x industry average. The stock’s 2.15X forward Price-to-Book ratio is also lower than the 2.48x industry average.

Favorable Analyst Estimates

Analysts expect VALE’s revenue to increase 104.1% for the current quarter, ending June 30, 2021, 50.4% for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 and 41.8% in fiscal year 2021. The company’s EPS is expected to grow 439.1% in the current quarter, 115.3% for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 and 335.5% in fiscal year 2021. Also, its EPS is expected to grow at a 34% rate per annum over the next five years.

POWR Ratings Show Promise

VALE has an overall A rating, which equates to Strong Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight different categories. Among these categories, VALE has an A grade for Growth, consistent with analysts’ expectations that its revenue and EPS will increase.

The stock has an A grade for Quality also. This is in sync with its 57.5% trailing-12-month gross profit margin, which is higher than the 29% industry average. It has a B grade for Value, consistent with its lower-than-industry valuation ratios.

It has a B grade for Momentum. This is justified given its 40.8% gains over the past six months and 15.8% returns over the past three months.

VALE is ranked #2 of 42 stocks in the Industrial – Metals industry. Beyond what I’ve stated above we’ve also given VALE grades for Stability and Sentiment. Get all the VALE ratings here.

If you’re looking for other top-rated stocks in the Industrial – Metals industry, with an Overall POWR Rating of A or B, you can access them here.

Bottom Line

VALE gained 124.3% over the past year leveraging its diverse portfolio of products and services. In addition to mining, it also works with logistics–railways, ports and steel making, among others. The company seems to be reasonably valued given its solid growth prospects in the coming quarters. So, we think it is wise to bet on the stock now.

Click here to check out our Industrial Sector Report for 2021

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

Top 10 Value Stocks

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

3 Signs of a NEW Stock Market Bubble

VALE shares were trading at $20.50 per share on Wednesday morning, up $0.36 (+1.79%). Year-to-date, VALE has gained 27.69%, versus a 12.38% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Manisha Chatterjee


Since she was young, Manisha has had a strong interest in the stock market. She majored in Economics in college and has a passion for writing, which has led to her career as a research analyst. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
VALEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Do Calmer Waters Lie Ahead for the Stock Market?

As a former competitive swimmer, I can definitely say I preferred swimming in a calm pool rather than a choppy sea, which parallels investing. Most of us would prefer a relatively calm market to the choppiness that we have seen with the S&P 500 (SPY) over the past couple of weeks. But we deal with the cards that are dealt to us. We continue to see volatility in the markets as last week started the same as the previous week, with three straight days of losses, only to rebound on Thursday. Value investors continue to worry about the Fed increasing rates, while growth investors fear inflation and an increase in bond yields. The key to investing in volatile periods is to stay the course and not panic. So, in today's commentary, I will highlight the market over the past week and what I expect this week. Read on below to find out more…
May 25, 2021 | 1:56pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Popular Reddit Stocks to Liquidate Before Another Market Selloff

The stock market is expected to remain under pressure in the near term on concerns over rising inflation. Since the wallstreetbets’ short squeeze saga has now abated considerably, analysts believe three of the most heavily discussed Reddit stocks—Palantir Technologies (PLTR), DraftKings (DKNG), and Virgin Galactic (SPCE)—will witness massive corrections in the near term. So, we think it’s wise to liquidate one’s investments in them as quickly as possible. Let’s take a closer look.
May 24, 2021 | 10:43am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Small-Cap Retailers With the Potential to Soar

One of the groups with the biggest earnings beat this quarter is retailers. These stocks are benefitting from increased store traffic and strong consumer spending. 3 small-cap retailers that investors should consider are Haverty Furniture (HVT), The Container Store (TCS), and Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH).
May 24, 2021 | 2:01pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Signs of a NEW Stock Market Bubble

Value investors are pounding the table that the stock market (SPY) is already in bubble territory not unlike 1999. Indeed they are right about the lofty valuation levels. But they are wrong that it’s time to get ready for the next bear market to emerge. Check out Steve Reitmeister's game plan to ride the bubble up and then parachute out at the right time. Read on for more...
May 14, 2021 | 3:59pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Small-Cap Retailers With the Potential to Soar

One of the groups with the biggest earnings beat this quarter is retailers. These stocks are benefitting from increased store traffic and strong consumer spending. 3 small-cap retailers that investors should consider are Haverty Furniture (HVT), The Container Store (TCS), and Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH).
May 24, 2021 | 2:01pm

Read More Stories

More Vale S.A. ADR (VALE) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All VALE News