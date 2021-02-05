Is a Breakout in the Charts for Vistra Energy?

: VST | Vistra Energy Corp. News, Ratings, and Charts

VST – A resistance level has formed in the chart of Vistra Energy (VST). If the stock breaks through this level, a breakout could soon occur. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trade.

Christian Tharp, CMTBy Christian Tharp, CMT

Feb 5, 2021


A key resistance level has formed in the chart of Vistra Energy (VST).  If this level is broken, a breakout could occur.

VST is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the U.S. It owns and operates 39 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, and natural gas generation in its wholesale generation segment after acquiring Dynegy in 2018. Its retail electricity segment serves 5 million customers in 20 states.

The company was initially impacted at the beginning of the pandemic, but electricity demand soon ramped up in the fall. This allowed the company to reaffirm its strong guidance for 2021. Vistra is also planning for the future with its plan to shift into cleaner energy.

The company had $500 million in cash as of the end of the most recent quarter, compared with $752 million in short-term debt. Vista also has a 7.6% net profit margin. While growth has been down over the past year, sales are expected to inch up this quarter.

The stock is currently trading at a low multiple, with a P/E of 11.8, leading to a Value Grade of A in our POWR Ratings system.

While the stock is down over the past year, it has shown recent positive momentum.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of VST below with my added notations:

  Chart of VST provided by TradingView

During the past eight months, VST has formed a key level of resistance at the $22 (red) mark. The stock has tested that level twice since its March low and is currently sitting right under that level again.

A solid close above $22 should lead to higher prices for VST.  Therefore a long trade could be made on a breakthrough of that level.

Want to Discover More Great Trades?

I have explored virtually every flavor of technical analysis and chart pattern known to mankind. The sad fact is that the vast majority of them don’t work at all.

That is why I recently put together this special report to help investors focus on the only 5 chart patterns that matter…the ones that lead to the most timely and profitable stock trades. Click below to get your copy now!

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

Have a good trading day!

Good luck!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

VST shares were trading at $21.12 per share on Friday morning, up $0.03 (+0.14%). Year-to-date, VST has gained 7.43%, versus a 3.69% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp, CMT


Christian is an expert stock market coach at the Adam Mesh Trading Group who has mentored more than 4,000 traders and investors. He is a professional technical analyst that is a certified Chartered Market Technician (CMT), which is a designation awarded by the CMT Association. Christian is also the author of the daily online newsletter Todays Big Stock. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
VSTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

February Stock Outlook & Trading Plan

January was a wild month for the stock market (SPY) which actually ended in negative territory given the “Rise of the Retail Bros” created so much volatility. February has started on the right foot. Why? And what lies ahead? And what are the best 13 picks for today’s market? That answer to those questions and more await in this timely market commentary. Ready on for more…
Feb 3, 2021 | 11:28am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Top Growth Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now

Growth names Gold Fields (GFI), Glu Mobile (GLUU) and Resolute Forest Products (RFP) have been outperforming the broader market and delivering consistent growth with their pandemic-proof business models. They are nevertheless still trading at affordable prices. Given the Fed’s dovish monetary policy and investors’ increasing risk appetite, we think investing in these stocks could be rewarding.
Feb 4, 2021 | 4:57pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Should DoorDash Be in Your Portfolio?

DoorDash (DASH) had a strong debut in December 2020, and its growth accelerated during the pandemic. However, investors are concerned about its near-term prospects, as the company faces severe competition and is yet to be profitable.
Feb 4, 2021 | 1:07pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Hydrogen Stocks to Avoid in February

Hydrogen has ballooned as a leading alternative to solar and wind power in the clean energy space, driving the performance of stocks such as Plug Power (PLUG), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) and FuelCell Energy (FCEL) over the past year. However, we believe the absence of requisite refueling infrastructure and sky-high valuations make these stocks risky investment bets currently. Let’s discuss.
Feb 4, 2021 | 4:18pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Should DoorDash Be in Your Portfolio?

DoorDash (DASH) had a strong debut in December 2020, and its growth accelerated during the pandemic. However, investors are concerned about its near-term prospects, as the company faces severe competition and is yet to be profitable.
Feb 4, 2021 | 1:07pm

Read More Stories

More Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All VST News