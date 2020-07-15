WLK – In studying charts yesterday, I noticed that a descending triangle has formed in Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) that could result in a winning trade.

In studying charts yesterday, I noticed that a descending triangle has formed in Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) that could result in a winning trade.

Westlake Chemical manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the Olefins and Vinyls segments.

Though it’s well off its $75.65 52-week high, WLK has seen a substantial rebound from its March lows when it reached $28.99. At yesterday’s close the company was trading at $53.36.

Over the past month, WLK has tested $50 two times and this a support level as formed (green). Also, a trendline of resistance (red) has formed.

Together, these two lines have formed a descending triangle. Take a look at the 1-year chart of Westlake below with my added notations:



A descending triangle is a bearish chart pattern that forms during a downtrend as a continuation pattern.

So, if/when WLK breaches $50 to the downside, a trader could enter a short position under that level with the assumption that there will be continued momentum to the downside.

WLK shares were trading at $54.97 per share on Wednesday morning, up $1.61 (+3.02%). Year-to-date, WLK has declined -20.83%, versus a 1.00% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

