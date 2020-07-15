Chart of the Day: Westlake Chemical (WLK)

NYSE: WLK | Westlake Chemical Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

WLK – In studying charts yesterday, I noticed that a descending triangle has formed in Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) that could result in a winning trade.

By Christian Tharp
Jul 15, 2020



Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

 

In studying charts yesterday, I noticed that a descending triangle has formed in Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) that could result in a winning trade.

Westlake Chemical manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the Olefins and Vinyls segments.

Though it’s well off its $75.65 52-week high, WLK has seen a substantial rebound from its March lows when it reached $28.99.  At yesterday’s close the company was trading at $53.36.

Over the past month, WLK has tested $50 two times and this a support level as formed (green).  Also, a trendline of resistance (red) has formed. 

Together, these two lines have formed a descending triangle.  Take a look at the 1-year chart of Westlake below with my added notations:


Chart of WLK provided by TradingView

A descending triangle is a bearish chart pattern that forms during a downtrend as a continuation pattern.  

So, if/when WLK breaches $50 to the downside, a trader could enter a short position under that level with the assumption that there will be continued momentum to the downside.

Have a good trading day!

Christian Tharp, CMT

 

Follow me on Twitter:  @cmtstockcoach

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “BUY THE DIP” Growth Stocks for 2020

Top 5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 “Safe-Haven” Dividend Stocks for Turbulent Times

WLK shares were trading at $54.97 per share on Wednesday morning, up $1.61 (+3.02%). Year-to-date, WLK has declined -20.83%, versus a 1.00% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


Christian is an expert stock market coach at the Adam Mesh Trading Group who has mentored more than 4,000 traders and investors. He is a professional technical analyst that is a certified Chartered Market Technician (CMT), which is a designation awarded by the CMT Association. Christian is also the author of the daily online newsletter Todays Big Stock. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
WLKGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Top Stories on StockNews.com

NYSE: IIPR | Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

4 SOLID Mid-Cap Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

OLED (OLED), Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), Five Below (FIVE), and Whirlpool (WHR) are solid mid-cap stocks that should move higher into the end of the year as the economy heals.
Jul 15, 2020 | 2:19pm
: ACB | Aurora Cannabis Inc. Common Shares News, Ratings, and Charts

Could an Aurora Cannabis and Aphria Merger Actually Happen?

A merger for Aurora Cannabis (ACB) and Aphria (APHA) could be on the horizon.
Jul 15, 2020 | 1:45pm
NYSE: CHGG | Chegg, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Education Stocks to "Smarten Up" Your Portfolio

Chegg Inc. (CHGG), 2U (TWOU), and K12 Inc. (LRN) are poised to benefit from the shift toward online education.
Jul 15, 2020 | 12:56pm
NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 News, Ratings, and Charts

Newly REVISED 2020 Stock Market Outlook

Why does Steve Reitmeister continue to pound the table that we are still in the midst of a long term bear market for stocks (SPY)? Discover that plus his trading plan with top 9 picks to stay one step ahead of this market.
Jul 15, 2020 | 12:42pm
NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 News, Ratings, and Charts

Why the Craziest Bubble in History Might Get Even Bigger 

Today's featured article covers the SPY and reveals why the craziest bubble in history may get even bigger. Continue reading for all the important details.
Jul 15, 2020 | 11:45am

Read More Stories

More Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) News View All

Event/DateSymbolNews DetailStart PriceEnd PriceChangePOWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All WLK News