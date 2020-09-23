If Shares of Wynn Resorts Fall Under This Level, Expect a Breakdown

WYNN – A support level has formed on the chart of Wynn Resorts (WYNN). If the stock breaks down through this level, expect a drop. Learn when to enter a short position.

By Christian Tharp, CMT
Sep 23, 2020

In taking a look at the chart of Wynn Resorts, you’ll see that a support level has formed.  If this support level is broken, a strong move lower could occur.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) owns and operates casino hotel resorts in Las Vegas, Macau, and Boston. The company’s revenues have been sharply reduced due to the ongoing pandemic. In the meantime, WYNN has enough liquidity to withstand the current environment.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of WYNN below with added notations:

WYNN has formed an important level of support at $70 (green) over the past 5 months. The stock has repeatedly rallied off the mark, and now it has fallen back near the $70 level again.

If the stock were to break below the $70 support, a trader could enter a short position with the expectation that lower prices should follow for WYNN.

Have a good trading day!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

WYNN shares were trading at $74.31 per share on Wednesday morning, up $0.89 (+1.21%). Year-to-date, WYNN has declined -46.04%, versus a 4.03% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp, CMT


Christian is an expert stock market coach at the Adam Mesh Trading Group who has mentored more than 4,000 traders and investors. He is a professional technical analyst that is a certified Chartered Market Technician (CMT), which is a designation awarded by the CMT Association. Christian is also the author of the daily online newsletter Todays Big Stock. More...


