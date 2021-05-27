Should You Buy the Dip in Airbnb?

: ABNB | Airbnb Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

ABNB – As COVID-19 vaccines become widely available and travel restrictions ease in some parts of the world, Airbnb (ABNB) has seen its revenues surge 5% in the first quarter. However, the stock has plummeted 8.2% year-to-date due to the company’s staggering losses and concerns related to the travel industry’s gloomy prospects. So, the question is, will the stock recover or will it suffer further declines? Read more to find out.

Imon GhoshBy Imon Ghosh

May 27, 2021


Vacation rental company Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) operates a platform that facilitates the arrangement of stays, vacations and experiences. It connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices. ABNB made its market debut on December 9, 2020, at a time when the sector had been battered by reduced-travel trends due to the global public health crisis.

Closing yesterday’s trading session at $134.75, ABNB’s stock is trading 38.7% below its $219.94 all-time high, which it hit on February 11. Furthermore, the stock has lost 23.1% over the past month and 8.2% so far this year.

Although the global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and the easing of some travel restrictions have helped the company recover from its  revenue decline last year, it recorded significant losses due to its repayment of term loans in the last reported quarter. In fact, we don’t think its stock’s current valuation is justified given its high losses and expenses. So, we don’t think ABNB  can easily capitalize on the vacation rental rebound.

Here is what we think could influence ABNB’s performance in the near term:

Slow Recovery of the Travel Industry

The travel industry has made significant progress after suffering  a major blow caused by the pandemic last year. As the U.S. COVID-19 vaccination drive accelerates and the restrictions ease, it certainly implies  a rebound for the industry. However, while leisure travel within the country may be recovering slowly, it may take several years for business travel to return to pre-pandemic levels.

In a recent interview with Yahoo finance, ABNB’s CEO Brian Chesky said, “Business travel as we knew it is never fully coming back.” Since corporate travel makes up a significant part of its  business, this gloomy prospect could leave a gaping hole in the company’s revenues. After having suffered mounting losses, it could still be months before ABNB starts generating meaningful profits.

Unimpressive Financials and Profitability

ABNB’s total revenue was $887 million, representing a 5% year-over-year increase in the first quarter, ended March 31, 2021. However, the company’s net loss came in at $1.2 billion, compared to $341 million in the first quarter of 2020. Its net loss also includes a $377 million loss due to  the payment  of debt related to the repayment of ABNB’s term loans. Also, its adjusted EBITDA came in at negative $59 million over this period. Although the company’s operations and support costs decreased by 16% year-over-year, its product development expense increased by 40% year-over-year. Also,  its general and administrative expenses increased by 107% year-over-year to $190 million over this period.

The company’s 0.4% trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio is 62.9% lower than the 1% industry average. Also, the company’s trailing-12-month net income margin and EBITDA margin are negative 158.2% and 95.1%, respectively. And its  trailing-12-month ROA and ROE are negative 43.9% and 437.9%, respectively.

Consensus Price Target Indicate Potential Upside

Of the 22 Wall Street analysts that have rated the stock, six rated it Strong Buy, 12 rated it Buy and four rated it Hold. Currently trading at $253.37, analysts expect the stock to hit $279.52 in the near term, indicating a 10.3% potential upside. Their price target ranges from a low of $240 to a high of $325.

Lofty Valuation

Currently, ABNB looks extremely expensive. In terms of trailing-12-month Price/Sales, the stock is currently trading at 14.44x, which is 797.3% higher than the 1.61x industry average. Also, its 14.58 forward EV/Sales multiple  is 832.6% higher than the 1.56 industry average. And the company’s 187.61x trailing-12-month Price/Cash flow  is significantly higher than the 12.44x industry average.

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Prospects

ABNB has an overall D rating, which translates to Sell in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight different categories. ABNB has a C grade for Quality. This justifies the stock’s weak profitability.

The company has a D Value grade, which is reflective of its premium valuation. Also, it has a C grade for Growth, in sync with ABNB’s gloomy growth prospects.

In addition to the grades we’ve highlighted, one can check out additional ABNB ratings for Sentiment, Stability and Momentum here. ABNB is ranked #13 of 19 stocks in the F-rated Travel – Hotel/Resorts industry.

Click here to view the top-rated stocks in the Travel – Hotel/Resorts industry.

Bottom Line

Even though widespread global vaccinations have helped ABNB witness an improvement in its business, the company remains unprofitable. It recorded $229 million of stock-based compensation expense during the first quarter of 2021, and its net loss has tripled because of debt repayments and restructuring costs. Given that business travels, which comprises the largest source of hotel revenue, is expected to  continue to remain significantly below the usual levels for the foreseeable future, the company’s growth prospects look bleak. So, we think ABNB is best avoided now.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

Top 10 Value Stocks

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

3 Signs of a NEW Stock Market Bubble

ABNB shares were trading at $137.15 per share on Thursday morning, up $2.40 (+1.78%). Year-to-date, ABNB has declined -6.57%, versus a 12.81% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Imon Ghosh


Imon is an investment analyst and journalist with an enthusiasm for financial research and writing. She began her career at Kantar IMRB, a leading market research and consumer consulting organization. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
ABNBGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Am I Wrong About a Stock Market Correction?

For the past couple weeks I have been stating that it is not yet time to buy the dip. And yet the S&P 500 (SPY) just keeps climbing back towards 4,200 and seems hungry for more. Am I wrong? Or am I early? That will be the focus of today’s conversation. Read on below to find out more…
May 26, 2021 | 12:39pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Popular Reddit Stocks to Liquidate Before Another Market Selloff

The stock market is expected to remain under pressure in the near term on concerns over rising inflation. Since the wallstreetbets’ short squeeze saga has now abated considerably, analysts believe three of the most heavily discussed Reddit stocks—Palantir Technologies (PLTR), DraftKings (DKNG), and Virgin Galactic (SPCE)—will witness massive corrections in the near term. So, we think it’s wise to liquidate one’s investments in them as quickly as possible. Let’s take a closer look.
May 24, 2021 | 10:43am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Do Calmer Waters Lie Ahead for the Stock Market?

As a former competitive swimmer, I can definitely say I preferred swimming in a calm pool rather than a choppy sea, which parallels investing. Most of us would prefer a relatively calm market to the choppiness that we have seen with the S&P 500 (SPY) over the past couple of weeks. But we deal with the cards that are dealt to us. We continue to see volatility in the markets as last week started the same as the previous week, with three straight days of losses, only to rebound on Thursday. Value investors continue to worry about the Fed increasing rates, while growth investors fear inflation and an increase in bond yields. The key to investing in volatile periods is to stay the course and not panic. So, in today's commentary, I will highlight the market over the past week and what I expect this week. Read on below to find out more…
May 25, 2021 | 1:56pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Signs of a NEW Stock Market Bubble

Value investors are pounding the table that the stock market (SPY) is already in bubble territory not unlike 1999. Indeed they are right about the lofty valuation levels. But they are wrong that it’s time to get ready for the next bear market to emerge. Check out Steve Reitmeister's game plan to ride the bubble up and then parachute out at the right time. Read on for more...
May 14, 2021 | 3:59pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Do Calmer Waters Lie Ahead for the Stock Market?

As a former competitive swimmer, I can definitely say I preferred swimming in a calm pool rather than a choppy sea, which parallels investing. Most of us would prefer a relatively calm market to the choppiness that we have seen with the S&P 500 (SPY) over the past couple of weeks. But we deal with the cards that are dealt to us. We continue to see volatility in the markets as last week started the same as the previous week, with three straight days of losses, only to rebound on Thursday. Value investors continue to worry about the Fed increasing rates, while growth investors fear inflation and an increase in bond yields. The key to investing in volatile periods is to stay the course and not panic. So, in today's commentary, I will highlight the market over the past week and what I expect this week. Read on below to find out more…
May 25, 2021 | 1:56pm

Read More Stories

More Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All ABNB News