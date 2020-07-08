Aurora Cannabis Makes Another Key Management Change

: ACB | Aurora Cannabis Inc. Common Shares News, Ratings, and Charts

ACB – Aurora Cannabis (ACB) appointed Miguel Martin to Chief Commercial Officer.

By Aaron Missere
Jul 8, 2020

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

 

This week Aurora Cannabis (ACB) appointed Miguel Martin, President of Aurora USA and Head of Reliva, to Chief Commercial Officer of Aurora, effective immediately. Mr. Martin will replace Darren Karasiuk who has held this position at Aurora since February 2019.

Martin has worked in the consumer-packaged goods industry for over 25 years. He joined Aurora from Reliva where he served as Chief Executive Officer. He was previously President of Logic Technology and Senior Vice President and General Manager of Altria Sales & Distribution. Martin has deep experience operating in highly regulated industries which should serve him well ay Aurora.

Michael Singer, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of Aurora said “This appointment allows us to take full advantage of Miguel’s depth of international CPG experience to drive Aurora’s revenues and brand strength in our global core markets.”

I feel that this appointment makes sense for ACB. The company continues to restructure and implement its business transformation plan. It is taking measures to reduce costs and hopefully become profitable by the first quarter of 2021.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “BUY THE DIP” Growth Stocks for 2020

Is the Bull S#*t Rally FINALLY Over?

7 “Safe-Haven” Dividend Stocks for Turbulent Times

Top 3 Investing Strategies for 2020

ACB shares were trading at $12.10 per share on Wednesday afternoon, down $0.32 (-2.58%). Year-to-date, ACB has declined -53.32%, versus a -1.37% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aaron Missere


Aaron is an experienced investor who is also the CEO of Departures Capital. His primary focus is on the cannabis industry. He also hosts a weekly show on YouTube about marijuana stocks. Learn more about Aaron’s background, along with links to his most recent articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
ACBGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Top Stories on StockNews.com

NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 News, Ratings, and Charts

Are “False Positives” Pushing Stocks Artificially Higher?

One of the reasons behind the current height of the S&P 500 (SPY) is a false understanding of key pieces of economic data. Steve Reitmeister explains these false positives and why the outlook is still decidedly negative for stocks.
Jul 8, 2020 | 7:51pm
NASDAQ: TSLA | Tesla, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

Betting Against Tesla Has Failed and Failed and Failed Again

I’ve long been an admirer of the medical technology company Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX), which I think of being the anti-Tesla.
Jul 8, 2020 | 7:30pm
NYSE: CMG | Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Mouth-Watering Restaurant Stocks to Buy Now

The Restaurant industry struggling during the pandemic, and many won't survive. However, this is benefiting Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Domino's Pizza (DPZ), Wingstop (WING), and Papa John's (PZZA) who are gaining market share.
Jul 8, 2020 | 7:06pm
NASDAQ: TSLA | Tesla, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Supercharge Your Portfolio

Electric vehicle stocks are in the midst of a massive bull market. Tesla (TSLA), Nio (NIO), and Plug Power (PLUG) are three big winners.
Jul 8, 2020 | 6:59pm
: SNAP | Snap Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

3 VR and AR Stocks With Major Potential

VR and AR are exciting future technologies that will be as transformational as the Internet and smartphones. Snap (SNAP), Himax Technologies (HIMX), and Vuzix (VUZI) are three companies to play this trend.
Jul 8, 2020 | 6:48pm

Read More Stories

More Aurora Cannabis Inc. Common Shares (ACB) News View All

Event/DateSymbolNews DetailStart PriceEnd PriceChangePOWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All ACB News