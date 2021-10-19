Is AerCap Holdings Setting Up for a Breakout?

NYSE: AER | AerCap Holdings N.V. Ordinary Shares News, Ratings, and Charts

AER – A resistance line has formed in the chart of AerCap Holdings NV (AER). If the stock breaks through this resistance level, a breakout is expected. Read more to learn how to profit from this trade.

Christian TharpBy Christian Tharp

Oct 19, 2021


AerCap Holdings NV (AER) is an aircraft leasing company. Its major activities include leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines. They also provide aircraft asset management and corporate services to securitization vehicles, joint ventures, and other third parties.

In the company’s most recent quarter end, its earnings beat expectations and rose 24.5% year over year. This was due to a rapid recovery in air travel in many of the world’s major markets. This led to increased demand for AER’s aircraft and an increase in its cash flows. Management is highly optimistic that the global leasing environment will continue to rebound in the months ahead.

At the end of June, the company had $11.4 billion in cash compared to no short-term debt. AER also has a gross margin of 55%, which is much higher than the industry average of 18.6%. Analysts forecast earnings to rise 182.1% for the year.

The stock appears undervalued with a trailing P/E of 3.02 and a forward P/E of 9.34. AER has shown bullish momentum since mid-July as shown in the chart below. This has led to a Momentum Grade of B in our POWR Ratings system.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of AER below with added notations:

Chart of AER provided by TradingView

AER hasn’t made much progress since hitting its March high, thanks to the tough resistance having been formed at 62.50 (red). That level has sent the stock back multiple times over the course of the past 6-7 months. AER has turned back towards that mark again, and a break through it could lead to another leg up for the stock.

Click Here to Read the Greatest Trading Book Ever Written

The ideal long position on the stock would be on a breakout above the 52-week high and resistance level of $62.50, with a protective stop placed below the entry point.

The company is expected to report third-quarter earnings on November 10th, so keep an eye out for that.

Want to Discover More Great Trades?

What is better than finding the 1 attractive stock in this article?

Discovering 5 timely trades…like the ones in this new special report. Click below to claim your free copy now!

5 Stocks Ready to BREAKOUT!

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

AER shares rose $0.13 (+0.21%) in premarket trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, AER has gained 36.68%, versus a 21.27% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
AERGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Trade the 2021 Santa Claus Rally?

Mr. Market (SPY) may be moody, but he is also quite predictable at this time of year. I am talking about getting ready for the Santa Claus rally that is one of the most profitable stretches for investors year in and year out. And this year we have the perfect strategy to add a little more ho, ho, ho to your holiday season. Read the rest below...
Oct 14, 2021 | 8:04pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 10 Growth Stocks

Growth stocks are not in favor. In fact, the recent tech stock sell off is scaring many investors away from all Risk On, growth oriented stocks. However, this stock market (SPY) is providing profitable growth stocks if you look in the right place. Like those produced from our Top 10 Growth Stocks strategy sporting a average annual return of +46.42%. If you would like to learn more about this strategy, including the next trades coming out soon, the read on below for more...
Oct 7, 2021 | 4:21pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Fourth Quarter

The average year-over-year growth estimate for the fourth quarter is expected to be the third largest increase in over ten years. That means investors should consider growth stocks in sectors with the highest growth potential. Three great examples are as Ryder System, Inc. (R), Greif Inc. (GEF), and Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK).
Oct 12, 2021 | 5:27pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Atkore Setting Up for a Powerful Q4 Rally

Atkore (ATKR) is very attractive from a growth and value perspective. On top of this, it could rally further due to positive seasonality and several catalysts such as infrastructure spending and the CAPEX boom. Read more to find out why ATKR is our Growth Stock of the Week.
Oct 12, 2021 | 2:56pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Fourth Quarter

The average year-over-year growth estimate for the fourth quarter is expected to be the third largest increase in over ten years. That means investors should consider growth stocks in sectors with the highest growth potential. Three great examples are as Ryder System, Inc. (R), Greif Inc. (GEF), and Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK).
Oct 12, 2021 | 5:27pm

Read More Stories

More AerCap Holdings N.V. Ordinary Shares (AER) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All AER News