A descending triangle pattern has formed in the chart of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG). This is a bearish pattern and if the support level is surpassed, a breakdown is expected.

AG is a mining company focused on silver production. Its primary product is silver and other metals produced as part of the extraction process, such as gold, lead, and zinc, are considered as by-products.

A stock was popular in early March due to the rise in silver and increased interest from retail traders. The company has had success buying assets and recently made news with its deal to buy the Jerritt Canyon Mine. This transaction should make AG one of, if not, the top silver producer in North America.

As of the most recent quarter, AG had $266 million in cash. This may not sound like much, but compared to zero short-term debt, the company is in good shape. But both sales and earnings were down from the prior quarter.

The stock is trading at a high multiple with a trailing P/E of 144.09 and a forward P/E of 43.86. AG had shown bullish momentum at the beginning of the month, but has been trending down as of late.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of AG below with my added notations:

Chart of AG provided by TradingView

AG has formed key support at $15 (green) over the past couple of months. In addition, the stock is also declining against a down trending resistance line (red). These two lines have AG stuck within a common pattern known as a descending triangle.

Eventually, the stock will break out of this pattern. A short trade could be made on a break of support.

Want to Discover More Great Trades?

I have explored virtually every flavor of technical analysis and chart pattern known to mankind. The sad fact is that the vast majority of them don’t work at all.

That is why I recently put together this special report to help investors focus on the only 5 chart patterns that matter…the ones that lead to the most timely and profitable stock trades. Click below to get your copy now!

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

Have a good trading day!

Good luck!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

AG shares were trading at $15.77 per share on Monday morning, down $0.06 (-0.38%). Year-to-date, AG has gained 17.34%, versus a 5.93% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Christian Tharp

I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing. More...

More Resources for the Stocks in this Article