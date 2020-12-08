Alexion Pharmaceuticals Ready to Breakout?

NASDAQ: ALXN | Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

ALXN – An ascending triangle pattern has formed in the chart of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN). A breakout could occur. Learn how to profit off this potential trade.

By Christian Tharp, CMT

Dec 8, 2020


Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

An ascending triangle pattern has emerged in the chart of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) and a breakout is expected soon.

ALXN specializes in developing and marketing drugs for rare, life-threatening medical conditions. Its blockbuster product, Soliris, is approved for a variety of disorders such as paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

The company reported its latest financial results last month and beat estimates on both revenue and earnings. Revenue was driven by strong momentum in Soliris and its recent label expansions. Its next generation drug, Ultomiris, is also selling very well and is being evaluated for COVID-19 treatment.

ALXN had $2.3 billion in cash at the end of the third quarter. This was down from $2.9 billion in the previous quarter and below its long-term debt of $2.6 billion. Though the company has a healthy current ratio of 3.8.

The firm has a strong history of revenue growth with a five-year growth average of 18.5%. Sales are expected to grow 9.7% next year. The stock’s Price to Earnings ratio is 27.8, well below the S&P 500. Its Price to Book ratio is also relatively low at 2.4.

The stock has shown mixed momentum as it has been trending downward over the last month, but has shown stronger long-term momentum. ALXP is rated a “Buy” by our POWR Ratings system.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of ALXN below with the added notations:

  Chart of ALXN provided by TradingView

While climbing a clear trendline of support (green), ALXN has also formed an important level of resistance at $128 (red), thus forming an ascending triangle pattern.

An ascending triangle is a bullish pattern and we expect that ALXN will break the $128 level in the not-too-distant future.  Therefore a trader could buy ALXN after it suprasses $128 with the expectation of a breakout.

ALXN is trading between key resistance and trendline support. At some point, one of those lines will break and likely dictate the stock’s next, bigger move.

Want to Discover More Great Trades?

I have explored virtually every flavor of technical analysis and chart pattern known to mankind. The sad fact is that the vast majority of them don’t work at all.

That is why I recently put together this special report to help investors focus on the only 5 chart patterns that matter…the ones that lead to the most timely and profitable stock trades. Click below to get your copy now!

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

Have a good trading day!

Good luck!

Christian Tharpe, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

ALXN shares were unchanged in premarket trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, ALXN has gained 9.88%, versus a 15.84% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp, CMT


Christian is an expert stock market coach at the Adam Mesh Trading Group who has mentored more than 4,000 traders and investors. He is a professional technical analyst that is a certified Chartered Market Technician (CMT), which is a designation awarded by the CMT Association. Christian is also the author of the daily online newsletter Todays Big Stock. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
ALXNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 12 Picks for 2021

Discover Steve Reitmeister’s stock market (SPY) outlook for 2021 plus his trading plan to stay one step ahead of the pack. In the end Steve highlights his top 12 picks for 2021 which includes 9 stocks and 3 ETFs. Read on for more...
Dec 4, 2020 | 10:25pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Unstoppable Chinese Growth Stocks to Own for 2021

The Chinese economy has emerged from its biggest contraction on record after successfully containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. With its economy on the rebound faster than any other country, stock of high-growth domestic companies such as Nio (NIO), Pinduoduo (PDD) and Baidu (BIDU) appear to be in enviable positions versus their global peers, each with a strong potential to grow in the new year.
Dec 7, 2020 | 5:19pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Should You Buy the Dip in Nio?

Chinese EV manufacturer NIO (NIO) is facing a pullback due to negative reports about the company. However, NIO did not earn the moniker “the next Tesla” for no reason. Its strong business model, which exploits its access to lower cost lithium (a key raw material electric vehicle batteries) along with its recent development of a new, more-powerful battery and a pioneering battery-as-subscription plan to reduce customers’ costs, will likely drive to stock to a new rally soon.
Dec 7, 2020 | 3:10pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Large-Cap Companies Reporting Earnings THIS WEEK

Large-cap stocks are safer bets during uncertain times. Companies like Adobe (ADBE), Oracle (ORCL), Broadcom (AVGO), Costco Wholesale (COST), and Lululemon Athletica (LULU) that possess large market capitalizations are scheduled to report their quarterly results this week. So, it seems like a good idea to evaluate their earnings reports closely and consider investing in them if the results look promising.
Dec 7, 2020 | 1:19pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Should You Buy the Dip in Nio?

Chinese EV manufacturer NIO (NIO) is facing a pullback due to negative reports about the company. However, NIO did not earn the moniker “the next Tesla” for no reason. Its strong business model, which exploits its access to lower cost lithium (a key raw material electric vehicle batteries) along with its recent development of a new, more-powerful battery and a pioneering battery-as-subscription plan to reduce customers’ costs, will likely drive to stock to a new rally soon.
Dec 7, 2020 | 3:10pm

Read More Stories

More Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All ALXN News