Astra Space Trading Near All-Time Lows – Bargain or Bust?

: ASTR | Astra Space, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

ASTR – Shares of aerospace company Astra Space (ASTR) witnessed a sell-off after reports of a failed mission earlier this month. The stock is now trading near its 52-week low. Would it be wise to invest in it now? Read on to find out…

Anushka DuttaBy Anushka Dutta

Jun 27, 2022


Aerospace company Astra Space, Inc. (ASTR) engages in designing, testing, launching, and operating space products and services. The company also offers designing and testing of propulsion modules that enable satellites to orbit in space.

This month, ASTR’s mission of sending tiny storm-monitoring NASA satellites to orbit failed after an early second-stage booster engine shut down. This was the company’s second failed mission this year. On June 13, during mid-day trading, ASTR’s stock plunged 23% on the news.

ASTR’s stock has declined 78.4% year-to-date and 81.9% over the past six months to close its last trading session at $1.50. It is trading 2.7% higher than its 52-week low of $1.46.

Weak Bottom Line

For the fiscal first quarter ended March 31, ASTR’s adjusted net loss increased 237.5% year-over-year to $50.15 million. Operating loss rose 250% from the prior-year quarter to $86.28 million. Adjusted EBITDA came in at a negative $47.48 million, down 253.4% from the same period the prior year.

Stretched Valuation

In terms of its forward EV/Sales, ASTR is trading at 7.53x, 377.1% higher than the industry average of 1.58x. The stock’s forward Price/Sales multiple of 19.90 is 1,577% higher than the industry average of 1.19.

Negative Profit Margins

ASTR’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin of a negative 181.62% compares to the positive industry average of 29.51%. The stock’s trailing-12-month ROTC and ROA of a negative 59.20% and 41.94% compare to the respective industry averages of 7.03% and 5.19%.

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Prospects

ASTR’s POWR Ratings reflect this bleak outlook. The stock has an overall F rating, equating to a Strong Sell in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

ASTR has a Growth and Value grade of D in sync with its bleak bottom line in the last reported quarter and stretched valuation.

The stock also has an F grade for Quality, consistent with its negative profitability.

In the 31-stock Airlines industry, it is ranked #30. The industry is rated F.

Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for ASTR (Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment).

View all the top stocks in the Airlines industry here.

Bottom Line

The failed space mission is expected to keep ASTR under pressure. On top of it, its bleak financials are concerning. Analysts expect the stock’s EPS to remain negative at least until the fiscal year 2023, so the stock is best avoided now.

How Does Astra Space, Inc. (ASTR) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While ASTR has an overall POWR Rating of F, one might consider looking at its industry peers, Air France-KLM SA (AFLYY) and Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY), which have an overall B (Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

ASTR shares rose $0.01 (+0.72%) in after-hours trading Monday. Year-to-date, ASTR has declined -79.94%, versus a -17.58% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Anushka Dutta


Anushka is an analyst whose interest in understanding the impact of broader economic changes on financial markets motivated her to pursue a career in investment research. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
ASTRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
AFLYYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DLAKYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bear Market Game Plan Revealed!

The bear market has been firmly in place all year long. Just some folks didn’t get the memo til 6/13 when the S&P 500 (SPY) finally broke below the 20% decline level at 3,855 to appreciate just how bad things had become. That is the past. We need to focus on the future like how low the stocks will go...and the best trades to stay on the right side of the market action. All that and more is in Steve Reitmeister “Bear Market Game Plan”. Read on below for more...
Jun 23, 2022 | 4:44am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Insiders Are Making Big Buys In Carvana – Should You?

Used car retailer Carvana (CVNA) has seen significant insider buying recently, reflecting bullish sentiments. However, given its bleak bottom-line positioning, should you invest in the stock now? Read on to find out...
Jun 24, 2022 | 3:28pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Don’t Get Fooled by the Recent Market Rally

The S&P 500 (SPY) has bounced with gusto this week. Maybe the bear market is not here to stay? Ha! Don't make me laugh. This is just one in a long line of "suckers rallies" before the next leg lower. The reasons why are spelled out below in this week's market commentary...
Jun 25, 2022 | 9:49am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Top-Rated High-Dividend Stocks Under $20

The Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes in the face of the rising inflation are raising the possibility of the economy tipping into a recession. Given the market uncertainties, high-dividend stocks Sisecam Resources (SIRE), Grindrod Shipping (GRIN), and Alliance Resource (ARLP), which are currently trading under $20, could be an ideal investment to ensure a stable income stream. These stocks are rated Strong Buy or Buy in our proprietary rating system. Keep reading…
Jun 24, 2022 | 4:27pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Don’t Get Fooled by the Recent Market Rally

The S&P 500 (SPY) has bounced with gusto this week. Maybe the bear market is not here to stay? Ha! Don't make me laugh. This is just one in a long line of "suckers rallies" before the next leg lower. The reasons why are spelled out below in this week's market commentary...
Jun 25, 2022 | 9:49am

Read More Stories

More Astra Space, Inc. (ASTR) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All ASTR News