Altice USA: Down 30% YTD, is Now a Good Time to Buy?

: ATUS | Altice USA, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

ATUS – Altice USA’s (ATUS) shares are down more than 30% in price year-to-date based on its poor fundamental performance. So, let’s evaluate if it is worth adding the stock to one’s portfolio in the face of rising competition in the broadband communications market. Read on.

Pragya PandeyBy Pragya Pandey

Jun 6, 2022


Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) in Bethpage, N.Y. is one of the leading broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, offering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content, and advertising services to more than five million household and corporate users across 21 states through the Optimum and Suddenlink brands.

While the stock is up 9.4% in price over the past months, it has declined 68.2% over the past year and 33.8% year-to-date to close yesterday’s trading session at $10.71. In addition, the stock is currently trading 69.9% below its 52-week high of $35.55, which it hit on June 11, 2021.

Also, equity researchers at Morgan Stanley recently cut their price target for the stock to $13 from $15, making its near-term prospects look uncertain.

Here is what could shape ATUS’ performance in the near term:

Declining Financials

ATUS’ total revenue declined 2.3% year-over-year to $2.42 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Its operating income declined 15.8% from its year-ago value to $512.47 million. The company’s net income decreased 27.4% from its year-ago value to $202.14 million. And its loss per share amounted to $0.43. In addition, its net cash provided from operating activities declined 19.9% from the prior-year quarter to $600.22 million.

Discounted Valuation

In terms of forward Price/Book, the stock is currently trading at 6.98x, which is 61.2% lower than the 18x industry average. Also, its 1.86x forward Price/Cash Flow is 80.24% lower than the 9.41x industry average. Furthermore, ATUS’ 0.50x forward Price/Sales is 64.9% lower than the 1.42x industry average.

POWR Ratings Reflect Uncertainty

ATUS has an overall C rating, which equates to a Neutral in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. ATUS has a C grade for Stability and Quality. Its 1.21 stock beta is in sync with the Stability grade. In addition, the company’s declining financials are consistent with the Quality grade.

Among the nine stocks in the D-rated Entertainment – TV & Internet Providers industry, ATUS is ranked #3.

Beyond what I have stated above, you can view ATUS ratings for Growth, Value, Momentum, and Sentiment here.

Bottom Line

ATUS is currently trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $11.06 and $15.84, respectively, indicating a downtrend. Furthermore, it could continue retreating in price in the near term based on its declining financials and rising competition among its peers. So, we think investors should wait before scooping up its shares.

How Does Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While ATUS has an overall C rating, one might want to consider its industry peer, Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), which has an overall A (Strong Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

Bear Market Scare? Read Before Your Next Trade

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

ATUS shares were unchanged in premarket trading Monday. Year-to-date, ATUS has declined -33.81%, versus a -12.35% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
ATUSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CMCSAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is This the Formation of a Bear Market?

The S&P 500 (SPY) staged an impressive rally since hitting a low of 3,810 on May 20th. Unfortunately the more I look at the facts in hand...the more concerned I am that this is the formation of a bear market...the more defensive measures I am making in my newsletter services, Reitmeister Total Return and this one, POWR Value. In this week’s Market Commentary I spell out more details on why the odds of bear market continue to grow. Read on below for more…
Jun 4, 2022 | 3:45pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Buy-Rated Stocks with Massive Dividends

As the better than expected jobs report is unlikely to give the Federal Reserve reason to pause its aggressive monetary policy tightening, and thus the economy could witness a slowdown, we think it could be wise to scoop up shares of high-dividend companies ZIM Integrated (ZIM), Western Midstream (WES), Stellantis (STLA), and Turkcell (TKC) for a steady portfolio income stream. Let’s discuss.
Jun 3, 2022 | 1:37pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Dirt-Cheap Tech Stocks Poised for a Rebound

The current market uncertainties around inflation and interest rate increases have fostered widespread bearish sentiment. However, the market sell-off has caused the stocks of quality technology companies Micron Technology (MU), Perion Network (PERI), Lenovo Group (LNVGY), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC), and Diodes (DIOD) to trade at discounted valuations. So, we think these stocks could be ideal investment bets because they are poised for a price rebound. Read on.
Jun 3, 2022 | 12:09pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Should You Buy Grocery Stocks on the Dip?

Geopolitical and macroeconomic issues have caused the stock market under pressure in the last few months. Despite possessing an inelastic demand for their products, the broad-based market correction has led to a pullback in shares of grocery stocks. With looming recession fears, it could be wise to add these grocery stocks to your portfolio: Kroger (KR), Tesco (TSCDY), Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM), Ingles Markets (IMKTA), and Albertsons (ACI).
Jun 3, 2022 | 2:21pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Dirt-Cheap Tech Stocks Poised for a Rebound

The current market uncertainties around inflation and interest rate increases have fostered widespread bearish sentiment. However, the market sell-off has caused the stocks of quality technology companies Micron Technology (MU), Perion Network (PERI), Lenovo Group (LNVGY), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC), and Diodes (DIOD) to trade at discounted valuations. So, we think these stocks could be ideal investment bets because they are poised for a price rebound. Read on.
Jun 3, 2022 | 12:09pm

Read More Stories

More Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All ATUS News