Looking for a Good Stock to Invest In? Give This Retail Store a Try

: ATZAF | Aritzia Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

ATZAF – Aritzia (ATZAF) reported impressive first-quarter results. The company’s strong profitability and solid growth attributes could help the stock see a significant upside in the near term. So, we think the stock could be a great buy now. Read on….

Spandan KhandelwalBy Spandan Khandelwal

Jul 12, 2022


Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Aritzia Inc. (ATZAF) designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in North America. The company generates, develops, and designs retail fashion brands. It services through its e-commerce site, aritzia.com.

While the stock has declined 33.1% year-to-date, ATZAF has beaten the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. The company reported an increase in revenue, primarily driven by high consumer demand in the United States.

“Our outstanding performance continued through the first quarter of fiscal 2023, driven by the incredible reception to our spring and summer product,” said Jennifer Wong, Chief Executive Officer of ATZAF. Also, the company said that it is experiencing momentum despite the challenging macro backdrop, as client demand remains strong.

Here is what could shape ATZAF’s performance in the near term:

Latest Developments

In May, ATZAF announced that in connection with its earlier announced normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to purchase up to 3,732,725 of its subordinate voting shares (Shares), it entered into an automatic share purchase plan (ASPP) with a designated broker.

The ASPP aims to allow for the purchase of Shares under the NCIB at times when ATZAF would ordinarily not be allowed to purchase shares due to regulatory restrictions and customary self-imposed blackout periods.

Robust Financials

For the first quarter of 2023, ATZAF’s net revenue increased 65.2% year-over-year to C$407.91 million ($315.20 million). Its income from operations grew 68% from its year-ago value to C$59.94 million ($46.32 million), while its net income improved 85.8% from its prior-year quarter to C$33.26 million ($25.70 million). The company’s adjusted EPS grew 84% year-over-year to C$0.35.

Strong Profitability

ATZAF’s 43.82% trailing-12-month gross profit margin is 36.7% higher than the 19.50% industry average. In addition, its trailing-12-month net income margin of 10.41% is 58.6% higher than the 6.56% industry average.

Also, its trailing-12-month ROE, ROC, and ROA are 17%, 7.2%, and 5.6% are higher than their respective industry averages.

Solid Growth Prospects

The consensus EPS estimate of $1.58 for fiscal 2024 represents a 20.6% improvement year-over-year. Analysts expect ATZAF’s revenue to increase 24% year-over-year to $348.89 million for the second quarter ending August 2022.

Consensus Rating and Price Target Indicate Potential Upside

Of the six Wall Street analysts that rated ATZAF, five rated it Buy, and one rated it hold. The 12-month median price target of $44.92 indicates a 54.8% potential upside. The price targets range from a low of $37.06 to a high of $54.05.

POWR Ratings Reflect Solid Prospects

ATZAF’s POWR Ratings reflect its solid growth prospects. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.          

ATZAF has a B grade for Growth and Quality. Its impressive financials and growth prospects are in sync with its Growth grade. In addition, its strong profitability justifies the Quality grade.

Among the 68 stocks in the B-rated Fashion & Luxury, ATZAF is ranked #32.

Beyond what I stated above, we have graded ATZAF for Momentum, Sentiment, and Value. Get all ATZAF ratings here.

Bottom Line

Despite the macroeconomic headwinds, ATZAF reported strong first-quarter results. Optimistic analyst estimates, robust profitability, and solid growth prospects could aid the stock’s price performance. Therefore, we think it could be a great investment now.

How Does Aritzia Inc. (ATZAF) Stack Up Against its Peers?

Check out these other stocks within the Fashion & Luxury industry with an overall rating of A (Strong Buy): J. Jill, Inc. (JILL), Hugo Boss AG (BOSSY), and Caleres, Inc. (CAL).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

ATZAF shares were trading at $27.06 per share on Tuesday afternoon, down $0.65 (-2.35%). Year-to-date, ATZAF has declined -34.68%, versus a -19.17% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Spandan Khandelwal


Spandan's is a financial journalist and investment analyst focused on the stock market. With her ability to interpret financial data, she aims to help investors evaluate the fundamentals of a company before investing. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
ATZAFGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
JILLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
BOSSYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CALGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stock Market Bottom? Think Again…

Determining bear market bottom is much easier in hindsight than doing it in real time. That's because the stock market (SPY) offers up many impressive bounces that give the illusion of the worst being over...just before you drop to even lower lows. So price action is a tricky way to determine bottom. Which brings us back to the fundamental attributes like what is happening with the inflation and the economy to determine our path forward. That will be at the heart of our discussion in this week's commentary.…
Jul 9, 2022 | 9:51am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The 3 Best Buy-the-Dip Tech Stocks in 2022

The tech industry has been under pressure due to the volatile macroeconomic environment and the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes. As rapid digitization continues to bolster the demand for technology solutions globally, we think buying the dip in quality tech stocks Apple (AAPL), Salesforce (CRM), and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) could be rewarding. Continue reading…
Jul 11, 2022 | 2:27pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investor Alert: Prepare to Hit New Lows in July

For as brutal as the market has been so far in 2022...it is likely about to get much worse. Why? Because Q2 earnings season is about to roll out and early indications point to a worsening of results that will likely heighten the stock market (SPY) sell off. This is not a problem for those who are properly trading this bear market. If you are unsure what to do, then read on for this vital commentary providing a timely market outlook and bear market trading plan.
Jul 6, 2022 | 6:28am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Stocks That Make Great Investments During Times of High Inflation

Last month’s inflation is estimated to surpass record levels in May 2022, prompting the Fed to continue with its rate hikes. However, quality financial stocks Ally Financial (ALLY) and Bank of America (BAC) could be ideal investments to navigate such times of high inflation. Keep reading…
Jul 11, 2022 | 12:34pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investor Alert: Prepare to Hit New Lows in July

For as brutal as the market has been so far in 2022...it is likely about to get much worse. Why? Because Q2 earnings season is about to roll out and early indications point to a worsening of results that will likely heighten the stock market (SPY) sell off. This is not a problem for those who are properly trading this bear market. If you are unsure what to do, then read on for this vital commentary providing a timely market outlook and bear market trading plan.
Jul 6, 2022 | 6:28am

Read More Stories

More Aritzia Inc. (ATZAF) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All ATZAF News