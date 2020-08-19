Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

A symmetrical triangle pattern has emerged in the chart of Alibaba Group Holding (BABA).

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company. It operates China’s most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao and Tmall. The company continues to see strong growth in e-commerce, and its strengthening cloud business will be an additional tailwind going forward.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of BABA below with my added notations:

(Chart of BABA provided by TradingView )

As you can see, a symmetrical triangle chart pattern has formed in BABA. There is trendline resistance converging with trendline support, which forms the triangle pattern (blue).

A trader could enter a long position on a break above the trendline resistance or a short trade if/when it falls below the trendline support.

Keep an eye out tomorrow, Thursday 8/20/20, morning before the opening bell, as BABA will report its latest quarterly financial results.

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

BABA shares were trading at $258.35 per share on Wednesday morning, down $0.85 (-0.33%). Year-to-date, BABA has gained 21.81%, versus a 6.34% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Christian Tharp, CMT

Christian is an expert stock market coach at the Adam Mesh Trading Group who has mentored more than 4,000 traders and investors. He is a professional technical analyst that is a certified Chartered Market Technician (CMT), which is a designation awarded by the CMT Association. Christian is also the author of the daily online newsletter Todays Big Stock. More...

