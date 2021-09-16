2 Iron Ore Stocks to Buy as Steel Prices Keep Trending Higher

NYSE: BHP | BHP Group Ltd. ADR News, Ratings, and Charts

BHP – President Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which is intended to propel the U.S. economy to transformative growth, bodes well for the steel industry. Furthermore, output cuts imposed by the world’s largest steel producer, China, have lately pushed steel prices to all-time highs. In this scenario, we believe it may be wise to bet on iron ore stocks BHP Group (BHP) and Vale S.A (VALE) because they are poised to benefit from the steel price rally. Read on.

Pragya PandeyBy Pragya Pandey

Sep 16, 2021


The industrial metals sector is on track to reclaim its pre-pandemic levels with the reopening of industrial activities around the globe. Also, the Biden administration’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure framework, which the Senate passed recently, bodes well for the industrial metals sector.

Since steel is widely used in construction and manufacturing, Biden’s proposed spending could be a transformational investment that will afford steel producers great growth opportunities. Furthermore, because China has vowed to limit steel output this year to curb industrial pollution, steel prices are soaring.

And because this spike in steel prices is likely to continue in the near term, we think iron ore stocks BHP Group (BHP) and Vale S.A (VALE) could be ideal bets to cash in on the uptrend.

BHP Group (BHP)

Headquartered in Australia, BHP explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties, and mines for copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal internationally. Petroleum; Copper; Iron Ore; and Coal are the company’s operational segments.

BHP’s profit from operations increased 80% year-over-year to $25.91 billion for the year ended June 30, 2021. Its net operating cash flow grew 73% from its  year-ago value to $27.23 billion. The company’s underlying EBITDA has surged 69% from the prior-year period to $37.38 billion.

The company’s revenue is expected to grow 5.6% year-over-year to $64.20 billion in its fiscal year 2021. The stock has gained 8.9% in price over the past year.

BHP’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The company has an overall A rating, which translates to Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

BHP is also rated a B grade for Growth, Value, and Quality. Additionally, within the Industrial -Metals industry, it is ranked #5 of 38 stocks.

To see additional POWR Ratings for Stability, Momentum, and Sentiment for BHP, click here.

Click here to check out our Industrial Sector Report for 2021

Vale S.A (VALE)

VALE is a Brazil-based producer and seller of iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments.

This month, VALE unveiled a new product that could reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in steel production by up to 10% for its steelmaking clients. The “green briquette” is constituted from iron ore and a technical agglomerate solution that contains sand from the treatment of mine tailings and can withstand the high temperatures of the blast furnace without dissolving.

During the second quarter, ended June 30, 2021, VALE’s total revenue increased 121.8% year-over-year to $16.68 billion. Its operating income grew 366.1% from its year-ago value to $9.71 billion. The company’s net profit surged 662.4% from the prior-year quarter to $7.59 billion, while its EPS increased 684.2% year-over-year to $1.49.

A  $5.53 consensus EPS estimate for  the current year represents a 416.8% improvement year-over-year. In addition, analysts expect VALE’s revenue to increase 55.3% year-over-year to $62.83 billion in its fiscal year 2021. The stock has gained 48.8% in price over the past year and 5.7% over the past nine months.

VALE’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall A rating, which equates to Strong Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The stock also has an A grade for Quality, and a B for Value and Growth. In the Industrial -Metals industry, it is ranked #4 of 38 stocks.

In total, we rate VALE on eight different levels. Beyond what we’ve stated above, we have also given VALE grades for Stability, Sentiment, and Momentum. Get all the VALE ratings here.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

Top 12 Stocks for the Rest of the Year

5 Stocks Ready to BREAKOUT!

BHP shares were trading at $57.85 per share on Thursday morning, down $2.47 (-4.09%). Year-to-date, BHP has declined -0.73%, versus a 19.78% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
BHPGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
VALEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Turn Low Priced Stocks into BIG Winners?

Some investors are into growth stocks...some prefer value stocks while others are into momentum, income, chart patterns, insider trading and more. But one area that most investors agree upon is the great appeal in buying low priced stocks. Like those under $10 given the potential that prices soar and you easily beat the stock market (SPY). Read on to discover our brand new strategy for selecting low priced stocks that has led to a surprising +62.88% average annual return. Get the rest below...
Sep 9, 2021 | 6:19pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Highly Profitable Tech Stocks to Buy

Aside from a recent fall, tech stocks have shown bullish momentum since May. Whether or not this momentum continues, making sure you're invested in highly profitable tech stocks can provide your portfolio the potential for strong returns. That's why investors should consider high profit tech stocks such as Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS), KLA Corporation (KLAC), and Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS).
Sep 15, 2021 | 9:16am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How the Delta Variant Peak Will Impact the Stock Market

Last week, I discussed why the typical classification system of dividing stocks into growth and value buckets was not sufficient for the current S&P 500 (SPY) environment. Instead, a more accurate system would be dividing stocks into 3 categories –growth, value, and reflation. The tricky part is that right now, reflation stocks have the most earnings growth. And, they have the cheapest valuations. This is certainly a unique development which is fitting given that we are living through a very unique period of time. In this week’s commentary, I want to discuss the changing fortunes of these various groups, when the market environment will get friendlier for small and mid caps stocks and some glimmers of optimism in the coronavirus situation. Read on below to find out more…
Sep 14, 2021 | 3:13pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy at a Reasonable Price

Even with growth stocks falling last week, investors are still pouring money into companies with strong growth potential. When you add in a value component, you get the best of both worlds. That's why investors should consider growth at a reasonable price stocks such as Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK), ManpowerGroup (MAN), AutoNation, Inc. (AN).
Sep 13, 2021 | 5:59pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How the Delta Variant Peak Will Impact the Stock Market

Last week, I discussed why the typical classification system of dividing stocks into growth and value buckets was not sufficient for the current S&P 500 (SPY) environment. Instead, a more accurate system would be dividing stocks into 3 categories –growth, value, and reflation. The tricky part is that right now, reflation stocks have the most earnings growth. And, they have the cheapest valuations. This is certainly a unique development which is fitting given that we are living through a very unique period of time. In this week’s commentary, I want to discuss the changing fortunes of these various groups, when the market environment will get friendlier for small and mid caps stocks and some glimmers of optimism in the coronavirus situation. Read on below to find out more…
Sep 14, 2021 | 3:13pm

Read More Stories

More BHP Group Ltd. ADR (BHP) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All BHP News