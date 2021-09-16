The industrial metals sector is on track to reclaim its pre-pandemic levels with the reopening of industrial activities around the globe. Also, the Biden administration’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure framework, which the Senate passed recently, bodes well for the industrial metals sector.

Since steel is widely used in construction and manufacturing, Biden’s proposed spending could be a transformational investment that will afford steel producers great growth opportunities. Furthermore, because China has vowed to limit steel output this year to curb industrial pollution, steel prices are soaring.

And because this spike in steel prices is likely to continue in the near term, we think iron ore stocks BHP Group (BHP) and Vale S.A (VALE) could be ideal bets to cash in on the uptrend.

BHP Group (BHP)

Headquartered in Australia, BHP explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties, and mines for copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal internationally. Petroleum; Copper; Iron Ore; and Coal are the company’s operational segments.

BHP’s profit from operations increased 80% year-over-year to $25.91 billion for the year ended June 30, 2021. Its net operating cash flow grew 73% from its year-ago value to $27.23 billion. The company’s underlying EBITDA has surged 69% from the prior-year period to $37.38 billion.

The company’s revenue is expected to grow 5.6% year-over-year to $64.20 billion in its fiscal year 2021. The stock has gained 8.9% in price over the past year.

BHP’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The company has an overall A rating, which translates to Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

BHP is also rated a B grade for Growth, Value, and Quality. Additionally, within the Industrial -Metals industry, it is ranked #5 of 38 stocks.

