The healthcare industry continues to enjoy immense investor attention, thanks partly to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and the identification and effects of new variants of the deadly virus. Investors’ interest in the healthcare stocks is evident in the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 9.5% returns over the past three months.

Also, an aging population and relatively inelastic demand for healthcare products and services are expected to boost the industry’s growth. Total U.S. healthcare spending is expected to be $10.43 trillion this year.

Wall Street analysts expect small-cap healthcare stocks BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and SCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX) to rally significantly in the near term. So, we think it could be wise to add the stocks to one’s watch list.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)

BYSI is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in New York City that develops innovative immuno-oncology cancer therapies. It has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion. Also, its lead asset, plinabulin, is in two phase 3 global clinical trials as a direct anticancer agent in treating non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and preventing chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN).

On August 26, 2021, BYSI formed an exclusive commercial collaboration with China’s Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to produce plinabulin. This is expected to help increase the company’s revenue in the near term.

BYSI’s total revenue came in at $338,000 for its fiscal first quarter, ended March 31, 2021. Its net loss was $16.08 million, versus $16.99 in the year-ago period. Also, its loss per share was $0.44 compared to $0.58 in the prior-year period. However, its total liabilities decreased 14.6% sequentially to $21.53 million.

For its fiscal year 2022, analysts expect BYSI’s revenue to be $105.49 million, representing a 20,998% year-over-year rise. The company’s EPS is expected to increase 75.8% year-over-year in fiscal 2022. In addition, it surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. Over the past month, the stock has gained 189.8% in price to close yesterday’s trading session at $27.59. Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $97.50 in the near term, which indicates a potential 253.45 upside.

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX)

With a market capitalization of $147.43 million, SCYX is a biotechnology company delivering fungal infections treatment. Its lead product, ibrexafungerp, is being formalized as a novel oral and intravenous drug to treat various fungal infections. SCYX is based in Jersey City, N.J.

SCYX announced on June 2, 2021, that the U.S. FDA had approved BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for oral use in patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). In addition, this drug represents the first approved drug in a novel antifungal class in more than 20 years.

For the second quarter, ended June 30, 2021, SCYX’s net income came in at $1.66 million compared to a $6.38 million loss in the year-ago period. Its loss per share decreased 65.6% year-over-year to $0.22. Also, its total assets were$121.13 million for the period ended June 30, 2021, compared to $102.54 million for the period ended December 31, 2020.

Analysts expect SCYX’s revenue to increase 132% year-over-year to $28.56 million in its fiscal year 2022. Its EPS is expected to increase 20.7% year-over-year in the next year. In addition, it surpassed the Street’s EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. Over the past year, the stock has gained 9.5% in price to close yesterday’s trading session at $6.35. Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $21.50 in the near term, which indicates a potential 238.6% upside.

BYSI shares were trading at $30.65 per share on Tuesday morning, up $3.06 (+11.09%). Year-to-date, BYSI has gained 151.23%, versus a 21.74% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

