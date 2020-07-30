Chart of the Day: Chemours (CC)

NYSE: CC | Chemours Company (The) News, Ratings, and Charts

CC – Chemours (CC) has been approaching its resistance level of $20. If surpassed, it would provide a trading opportunity.

By Christian Tharp
Jul 30, 2020

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Shares of Chemours Co. (CC) have been climbing higher since hitting their 52-week low on April 3rd.  The stock is now just about 10% away from a resistance level that was formed more than 5 months ago.

CC is a global provider of chemicals. The company delivers customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for various markets. CC has seen strong demand for its Opteon platform in mobile applications and will likely see continued growth for its Titanium Technologies unit that makes TiO2 pigment.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of CC below with added notations:

 Chart of CC provided by TradingView 

As you can see in the chart above, CC first tested $20 in November 2019 and then retested it in February, at which point a resistance level was formed.

If CC were to surpass $20, a trader could look to buy the stock after a solid close above the resistance level, in anticipation of a breakout.

Keep a close eye out for CC’s latest earnings report after TODAY’s (July 30th) market close.

Have a good trading day!

Good luck!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

5 WINNING Stock Charts  

9 “BUY THE DIP” Growth Stocks for 2020

How HIGH Can This Tech Bubble Fly?

7 “Safe-Haven” Dividend Stocks for Turbulent Times

CC shares were trading at $17.81 per share on Thursday morning, down $0.78 (-4.20%). Year-to-date, CC has gained 2.19%, versus a 0.53% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


Christian is an expert stock market coach at the Adam Mesh Trading Group who has mentored more than 4,000 traders and investors. He is a professional technical analyst that is a certified Chartered Market Technician (CMT), which is a designation awarded by the CMT Association. Christian is also the author of the daily online newsletter Todays Big Stock. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
CCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Top Stories on StockNews.com

NASDAQ: AMZN | Amazon.com, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Best Stocks of All Time!

I bought Amazon (AMZN) and Booking (BKNG) back in 2001 for phenomenal gains to date. Let’s discuss what they have in common and how that will help us find more big winners in the years ahead.
Jul 31, 2020 | 8:00pm
NYSE: ASG | Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

My 9.5% Income Secret Lets You Retire Rich (on $300K)

How to utilize closed-end funds (CEFs), like Liberty All-Star Growth (ASG), to generate 9.5% payouts and retire rich.
Jul 31, 2020 | 6:59pm
NASDAQ: MSFT | Microsoft Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

A Pullback in Microsoft Could Entice Price-Sensitive Investors

Shares of Microsoft (MSFT), one of the largest companies in the world, has made a modest pull-back after reporting earnings last week. If shares continue to slide, this would be a buying opportunity for investors.
Jul 31, 2020 | 6:25pm
NASDAQ: REGN | Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Coronavirus Vaccine Stocks With Insider Selling

Companies working on a coronavirus vaccine have seen insane gains. So, it's interesting to note the high levels of insider selling in some of these companies. REGN, MRNA, QDEL, and VXRT are stocks in which insiders are dumping shares following recent price increases.
Jul 31, 2020 | 5:59pm
NYSE: XLU | SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 4 "Dividend Paying" ETFs

Dividend stocks are attractive in the current environment, because of low rates and economic uncertainty. Dividend-paying ETFs are even better, because there's less risk. XLU, FUTY, DLN, and IWX are your best bets.
Jul 31, 2020 | 5:54pm

Read More Stories

More Chemours Company (The) (CC) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All CC News